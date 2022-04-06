"A knock should be like life, not long but memorable" - Aakash Chopra on Dinesh Karthik's match-winning effort for RCB vs RR

Aakash Chopra has lauded Dinesh Karthik for playing a memorable knock in last night's IPL 2022 encounter between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Karthik walked out to bat when RCB needed 83 runs in 45 deliveries with just five wickets in hand. He smashed an unbeaten 44 off 23 balls and strung together a 67-run sixth-wicket partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed to take Faf du Plessis' side across the finish line.

While reviewing the RCB-RR encounter in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was full of praise for Karthik. He said:

"What a knock yaar because a knock should be like life, not long but memorable. This was a memorable knock, short knock, played few deliveries but made a huge impact. Dinesh Karthik won hearts with the calmness, authority and dominance with which he batted."

The former India cricketer highlighted that Karthik has played his role to perfection in all three RCB matches to date. Chopra explained:

"In fact, DK (Dinesh Karthik) has already played three crucial knocks, small knocks but very crucial ones. It was a short knock in the first match, where he made very good runs in a losing cause. In the second match, he played shots in the end when there was a lot of pressure, hit Andre Russell for a four and a six to win the match, cool as a cucumber."

Karthik is yet to be dismissed in IPL 2022. While the RCB wicketkeeper-batter smoked 32 runs off 14 deliveries against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), his unbeaten 14 off seven balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) helped seal a tight run chase for his side.

"You knew you are going to get stuck" - Aakash Chopra on the responsibility on Dinesh Karthik's shoulders

Dinesh Karthik was duly chosen as the Player of the Match [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra added that Karthik walked out to bat when RCB were in a spot of bother in last night's match as well. He reasoned:

"Here, it was a totally stuck match. Of course, Shahbaz was there at the other end, but after that, it was Wanindu Hasaranga and the bowlers. So you knew you are going to get stuck. But this player comes and shines."

The reputed commentator was also appreciative of Karthik for meticulously planning his assault on the RR bowlers. Chopra elaborated:

"Firstly, fours and sixes all around the park in Ravichandran Ashwin's over, I mean incredible. He played just for the carrom balls and not for the off-spinners. He picked Navdeep Saini as the guy whom he is going to hit and played Yuzi Chahal with his brain. He played with them (RR) in the end, he was absolutely outstanding."

Dinesh Karthik hit three fours and a six off Ravichandran Ashwin's final over, the 14th over of the RCB innings. The breathtaking assault completely changed the momentum of the match, just as RR seemed to be running away with the game.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Can Dinesh Karthik make a comeback to the Indian T20I side? Yes No 2 votes so far