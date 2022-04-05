"We got to know the value of an Indian fast bowler in this auction" - Aakash Chopra lauds Avesh Khan's spell for Lucknow Super Giants

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that the exorbitant bids placed on Indian fast bowlers like Avesh Khan at the IPL 2022 Auction was ample proof of their growing might.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) paid a whopping ₹10 crores to acquire the services of Khan. The Madhya Pradesh speedster proved his worth with a match-winning performance in last night's IPL 2022 encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

While lauding Avesh Khan's spell in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that the IPL franchises have realized the real worth of Indian pacers. He elaborated:

"Avesh made an entry and the scenario changed. They are not discussed much but we got to know the value of an Indian fast bowler in this auction because the market started to put a price on them, it does not matter what you and I think."

The former India cricketer added that a plethora of Indian fast bowlers attracted huge bids at the IPL 2022 Auction. Chopra observed:

"When 10 teams sit and have a bidding war, you realize the value of a player, like Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, take any Indian fast bowler and see, Shivam Mavi was also sold expensive. And here it is Avesh Khan, he was sold for 10 crores."

While Prasidh Krishna was also bought for ₹10 crores by the Rajasthan Royals (RR), the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) paid $7.25 crores for Shivam Mavi. Deepak Chahar at ₹14 crores was the most expensive pacer at the auction, although the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been hit hard by his absence at the start of IPL 2022.

"It seemed at one stage that the match was gone" - Aakash Chopra highlights Avesh Khan's contribution throughout the SRH innings

Avesh Khan got the prized wicket of Kane Williamson [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Avesh Khan picked up wickets at crucial stages of the game. He explained:

"He (Avesh) dismissed Kane Williamson right at the start and after that, at different stages of the game. It seemed at one stage that the match was gone because Nicholas Pooran was batting well, it seemed this team (SRH) will take the game because you will not be defeated every time but that did not happen. Avesh at the end as well."

The reputed commentator also had a word of praise for Jason Holder for sealing the LSG win with his excellent last over. Chopra stated:

"Lucknow Super Giants found their gentle giant. Jason Holder came in the end and picked up three wickets in an over and they registered another win, they have won two of their three encounters."

While Avesh finished with figures of 4/24, Holder and Krunal Pandya scalped three and two wickets respectively to help the Lucknow Super Giants win the encounter by 12 runs.

