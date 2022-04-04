"He was the lord of all lords" - Aakash Chopra lauds Liam Livingstone's all-round performance for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Liam Livingstone almost single-handedly won the Punjab Kings (PBKS) last night's IPL 2022 encounter against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Livingstone first smoked 60 runs off just 32 deliveries to help PBKS post a score of 180/8 after being asked to bat first. He then picked up two wickets and claimed a couple of catches as the defending champions were bowled out for 126 runs.

While reviewing the match in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was all praise for Livingstone. He said:

"Punjab Kings had bought Liam Livingstone after paying a huge amount. He has deposited the first EMI because this encounter was entirely in Liam Livingstone's name. He was absolutely stellar - bat, ball, fielding - I mean there was nothing that he couldn't do, only flying was left. He was the lord of all lords."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the England all-rounder took the attack to the CSK bowlers despite the early loss of wickets. Chopra elaborated:

"When he came to bat, two wickets had fallen quickly - first Mayank Agarwal and then Bhanuka Rajapaksa had gotten run out. They were two down for nothing. The way Livingstone started hitting after that, there was an over from Mukesh Choudhary, he hit a string of sixes and fours in that."

Livingstone joined Shikhar Dhawan in the middle when the Punjab Kings lost their first two wickets with just 14 runs on the board. He took a special liking to Mukesh Choudhary, who he smacked for three fours and two sixes in the fifth over of the innings.

"Liam Livingstone thinks he will hit every ball to Churchgate, Wankhede or Marine Drive" - Aakash Chopra

Liam Livingstone was awarded the Player of the Match [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra added that Livingstone's knock was slightly in contrast to Jos Buttler's century for the Rajasthan Royals. He explained:

"The only difference between him and Jos Buttler is that Jos tapers off a little, that he will score a century, will play long. Liam Livingstone thinks he will hit every ball to Churchgate, Wankhede or Marine Drive."

The 44-year-old concluded by pointing out that Livingstone was almost solely responsible for CSK's annihilation. Chopra observed:

"First he did the job in the batting, then you see his bowling, off-spin at times, leg-spin at other times, picked up wickets. If nothing was left, he took catches. He single-handedly defeated CSK."

After his explosive knock, Livingstone took the prized wicket of Shivam Dube, who was the only CSK batter to put up a semblance of a fight. He then took an exceptional return catch to get rid of Dwayne Bravo off the very next delivery.

