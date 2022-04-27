"There are a lot of sarcastic comments made about him" - Aakash Chopra lauds Riyan Parag's game-defining knock in RR's IPL 2022 win vs RCB

Aakash Chopra has lauded Riyan Parag for answering his critics with a game-defining knock in last night's IPL 2022 encounter between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Parag smoked an unbeaten 56 off 31 balls to help RR post a fighting total of 144/8 on the board. Their bowlers then rose to the occasion to bowl out RCB for 115 and register a convincing 29-run win.

While praising Parag in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that there are always questions raised about the youngster's place in RR's playing XI. He observed:

"This was the moment because Riyan Parag is that guy, there are a lot of sarcastic comments made about him. It is also said that he is playing in the team, he doesn't score runs, doesn't pick up wickets, I mean why are they playing him. He has plenty of critics."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player highlighted that Parag delivered when his side was in dire straits. Chopra elaborated:

"But what did the guy do? He scored a fifty and on a day when no one was firing with the bat. Jos Buttler got out, Devdutt Padikkal was also dismissed. Sanju Samson - what is this stubbornness that he will definitely get out to Wanindu Hasaranga. Ashwin had already gotten dismissed after coming up the order, Shimron Hetmyer did not score runs for the first time in this season."

Parag walked out to bat when the Royals were reduced to a score of 68/4 in the 10th over. He didn't get much support from the other end and almost single-handedly took them to a defendable score.

"Without him, this job was not going to be done" - Aakash Chopra on Riyan Parag's fighting knock

Riyan Parag was chosen as the Player of the Match [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that RR wouldn't have remained in the match without Parag's efforts with the bat. He explained:

"But Riyan Parag - this guy is fire. He batted very well and took the team to a fighting total. It's important that you give yourself a chance, keep on fighting, stay there with stubbornness, get up again however many times you fall. There Riyan Parag I thought was absolutely brilliant because without him, this job was not going to be done."

While appreciating Parag's efforts in the field, the renowned commentator concluded by observing that the 20-year-old grabbed his chance with both hands. Chopra stated:

"Then he took three or four catches as well. Whenever the ball was going up in the air, he was standing under that. This thing taught us that life and sports give you another chance. This was another chance for Riyan and he made the best use of it."

Apart from his fighting knock, Parag also took four catches during RCB's innings. He was duly awarded the Player of the Match for his game-defining performance.

