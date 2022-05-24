"Shami and Yash Dayal will together take 3 or more wickets" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for RR-GT IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 clash

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 clash between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The Titans and Royals, who finished in the top-two spots in the IPL 2022 points table, will cross swords at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, May 24. While the winner of the clash will qualify for the title decider, the loser will face either the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) or the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 2.

While previewing the GT-RR game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal to be amongst the wickets. He said:

"The first one, Shami and Yash Dayal will together take three or more wickets."

The former Indian batter also expects Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna to have a field day for the Rajasthan Royals. Aakash Chopra observed:

"I feel Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna will also together pick up three or more wickets. I have not seen the pitch but from the reports that have come, it is going to be a seamer-friendly surface. Kolkata has a seamer-friendly surface these days."

Dayal and Shami snared a total of four wickets in the Titans' league phase clash against the Royals. While Boult missed that encounter due to a niggle, Krishna failed to pick up a wicket.

"Three catches will be taken behind the stumps" - Aakash Chopra

Matthew Wade kept wickets for Gujarat Titans against the Royals in the league phase [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons a few batters might be dismissed caught behind or in the slips. He predicted:

"I feel three catches will be taken behind the stumps, either the keepers will take them or they will go to the slips. It is possible one or two bouncers are bowled and the ball goes straight up in the air and the keeper takes it. That's also a possibility, all that can happen because fast bowling can have the upper hand here."

The reputed commentator concluded by picking Sanju Samson's side as the likely winner of the encounter. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"The Gujarat Titans' bowling is slightly better, if you see according to this pitch and they will go with the full bowling. Rajasthan should look for one change in my opinion. I am going with Rajasthan to win. Gujarat is the side to beat these days but I am going with Rajasthan, let's have a little bit of fun."

The Titans defeated the Royals by 37 runs in the league phase encounter between the two sides. However, they are heading into Qualifier 1 after a crushing defeat against RCB while the Royals are coming off a win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

