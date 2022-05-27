"Faf will not get out for a zero this time" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for RCB-RR IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 clash

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Faf du Plessis and Sanju Samson's sides will cross swords at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (May 27). The winner of the game will take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the title decider.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar to be amongst the runs. He explained:

"Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar will together score more than 60 runs. I am not thinking Rajat Patidar will be scoring 80-90 runs here. I think he will be dismissed eventually, Yuzi Chahal might trap him but he will score runs. Faf will not get out for a zero this time, he will score some runs."

The former India batter also expects decent contributions from Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal for the Rajasthan Royals. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"Jos and Devdutt will together score more than 60 runs. Devdutt has batted well this entire season and Jos has finally got his form back. You will not say that Jos does not have form now. So you will expect more than 60 runs from them."

Buttler and Padikkal managed a total of 15 runs in the last meeting between the two sides. However, the current Orange Cap holder had scored an unbeaten 70 in RR's first clash against RCB.

"Chahal and Hasaranga will together take more than 3 wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Wanindu Hasaranga and Yuzvendra Chahal are fighting for the Purple Cap [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra predicted Wanindu Hasaranga and Yuzvendra Chahal to be amongst the wickets. He reasoned:

"Chahal and Hasaranga will together take more than 3 wickets. It is a big ground in Ahmedabad, there are chances of getting wickets here with leg spin, there is a possibility."

The reputed commentator concluded by predicting an RCB win in the battle of the Royals. Aakash Chopra observed:

"I am going with a Royal win, it is easy na. I don't do an easy job at all. I am going with Royal Challengers Bangalore to win even though I feel that a team that has done well continuously and finished second in the league phase does not go out that easily. But I am still going with RCB to win this one."

RCB and RR split the two league phase matches between the two sides. While RCB won their first match by four wickets, RR prevailed by 29 runs in their next clash.

