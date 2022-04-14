"When Mayank Agarwal plays, Punjab Kings look a different team" - Aakash Chopra on the PBKS skipper's enterprising knock against MI

Aakash Chopra has lauded Mayank Agarwal for playing a captain's knock for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in last night's IPL 2022 encounter against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Agarwal smashed 52 runs off just 32 balls and stitched together a 97-run opening wicket partnership with Shikhar Dhawan in less than 10 overs. PBKS went on to post a massive 198/5 on the board and eventually won the match by 12 runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the Punjab Kings' batting performance. While lauding Dhawan's game-defining knock, he said the following about Agarwal:

"The captain played a captain's knock. Mayank came and shone, fours and sixes galore. He is that kind of a player, team before self. When Mayank Agarwal plays, Punjab Kings look a different team, whether it is Rahul or Shikhar Dhawan along with him."

The former India cricketer pointed out that Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone's quick dismissals after Agarwal's departure had set PBKS slightly back. He elaborated:

"When he got out, Jonny Bairstow came but he couldn't play for long. After that, Liam Livingstone - what a yorker it was, there is no one like Jasprit Bumrah. When he bowls a yorker like that, he makes the batter go astray."

Bairstow inside-edged a Jaydev Unadkat delivery onto his stumps after having scored 12 runs. Livingstone was beaten all ends up by a Jasprit Bumrah yorker that knocked back his stumps.

"What a find" - Aakash Chopra on Jitesh Sharma's explosive knock for the Punjab Kings

Jitesh Sharma provided the late flourish to the PBKS innings [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra lauded Jitesh Sharma for playing a blazing knock. He also highlighted that the wicketkeeper-batter was even promoted ahead of Shahrukh Khan, Punjab Kings' big-ticket buy at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Chopra observed:

"But after that, comes Jitesh Sharma, what a find. In fact, Shahrukh Khan was the big investment but you are sending Jitesh Sharma first. He batted amazingly well, once again the game-changing innings."

The reputed commentator concluded by pointing out that Sharma's knock and a couple of big hits from Khan took PBKS to a more formidable score. He stated:

"What is looking like 170 or 180, you reached 198. Shahrukh Khan also hit two or three sixes towards the end."

Sharma and Khan's efforts helped PBKS score 47 runs in the last three overs of their innings. The duo's contributions turned out to be the telling difference in the encounter.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

