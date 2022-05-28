"He said he knows only one thing" - Aakash Chopra on Sanju Samson falling prey to Hasaranga in Rajasthan Royals' chase vs RCB in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has criticized Sanju Samson for losing his wicket again to Wanindu Hasaranga during the Rajasthan Royals (RR) chase in their IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Samson was stumped by Dinesh Karthik off Hasaranga's bowling at 23. However, the Royals chased down the 158-run target with relative ease to book their spot in the IPL 2022 final.

While reflecting on Rajasthan Royals' chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said the following about Samson's dismissal:

"Sanju Samson again fell prey to Wanindu Hasaranga, this is also a different story. He was batting very well but got dismissed by Hasaranga for the sixth or the seventh time. Almost a run-a-ball was required, Jos Buttler was there at the other end. But he said he knows only one thing, whether it is Wanindu or anyone, he has to hit."

While picking Jos Buttler as the star performer for the Rajasthan Royals, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player also had a word of praise for Yashasvi Jaiswal. Chopra elaborated:

"In the first over itself, Siraj came and Siraj went. Yashasvi hit two sixes and a four. Hazlewood came from the other end, he bowls a good over. Then Siraj comes and is hit again, this time Jos Buttler goes after him. By the time Yashasvi got out, the match was going fast in their favor."

Jaiswal smashed 21 runs off just 13 balls, with the help of two sixes and a four. The left-hander strung together a 61-run partnership for the opening wicket with Buttler in just five overs to give the Royals the early ascendancy in the run chase.

"It is imperative that you stop the opposing team early" - Aakash Chopra on Rajasthan Royals' bowling effort

Prasidh Krishna starred for RR with the ball [P/C: iplt20.com]

Speaking about the Rajasthan Royals' bowling effort, Aakash Chopra was all praise for Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy, saying:

"Sanju Samson won the toss and opts to bowl. It is imperative that you stop the opposing team early because if you don't do that, there are problems. They were able to stop them, they had Prasidh Krishna and along with him Obed McCoy. Yuzi's account was empty, I was a little surprised, gave 45 runs in four overs as well."

The renowned commentator lauded the two Rajasthan Royals seam bowlers for playing their roles to perfection. Chopra explained:

"Prasidh Krishna picked up three wickets, it should have been four, he was on a hat-trick. We had discussed that he will do well on this ground. Obed McCoy, once again very clear role definition that he will bowl one at the start and then he is a death bowler."

Krishna and McCoy picked up three wickets apiece and were extremely economical. While Yuzvendra Chahal went wicketless, Trent Boult and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped a wicket apiece for the Rajasthan Royals.

