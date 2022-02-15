"You are not going to get 70 Indians to play in the XI" - Aakash Chopra believes teams should have an option to play 5 overseas players in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has cast his vote in favor of the franchises being allowed five overseas cricketers in the playing XI in IPL 2022.

To promote Indian talent, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allowed a maximum of four foreign players in an IPL XI. However, with the increase in the number of teams, there have been demands from certain quarters to increase the overseas quota in the playing XI.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra replied in the affirmative when asked whether five overseas players should be allowed in the playing XI. He reasoned:

"I agree with you 100%. You are not going to get 70 Indians to play in the XI. Apart from that, you need two to three backups as well. From where will you get 100 Indians? You are not going to get 100 Indians. Unfortunately, India does not have that good depth, whatever we might be saying otherwise, we don't have that."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that quantity cannot make up for the lack of quality. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"That is why Anil Kumble also said during the auction that it has become difficult - the quantity is there but not the quality. That is why inflated prices for a few people and then a lot of people going unsold because the money is not left."

Almost all IPL franchises seem to have holes in their squad in one department or the other.

"Rahul Tewatia, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana - the prices are flying for all of them" - Aakash Chopra

Rahul Tewatia was bought for a whopping sum of ₹9 crores

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the lack of options has resulted in players like Rahul Tewatia, Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana being bought for exorbitant amounts. He explained:

"So if something is not there, because of that inflated prices - whether it is Rahul Tewatia, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana - the prices are flying for all of them because you don't have guys, from where will you get Indian players. Abhishek Sharma was also sold expensive."

The former KKR player concluded by reiterating that one additional foreign player should be allowed in the XI. Aakash Chopra said:

"Whoever can bat and is Indian, you want to spend money on them and keep them with you. Yes, you are right. I am saying that because there are 10 teams, you should make it five-five overseas players, that is what I believe."

While increasing the foreign player quota might enhance the competitiveness of the league, it would be unfair to take that call when the teams have already chosen their squads.

