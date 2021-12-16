IPL 2022 auction: 3 franchises that might not buy David Warner

David Warner will head to the IPL 2022 auction unless he is roped in by one of the two new franchisees in the pre-draft. Warner was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of next year's Mega Auction.

The Aussie opener, who had a dismal run in IPL 2021, has been in stellar form after the conclusion of the mega tournament. He finished as Australia's highest run-scorer in the ICC T20 World Cup. The southpaw has continued his brilliant run in the ongoing Ashes series as well.

Quite expectedly, Warner will be a hot property ahead of IPL 2022. However, there could be a couple of franchisees who might still now show any interest in the celebrated Australian opener.

On that note, let's take a look at three teams that might not buy David Warner.

#3 Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner had a massive fallout with Hyderabad management last season. It led to him getting sacked as the captain. He was eventually dropped from the playing XI as well.

Incidentally, Warner has been a crucial part of Hyderabad over the last couple of seasons. The Aussie batter led them to the title in 2016. He is among the leading run-scorers in the history of the tournament with 5449 runs from 150 matches at an average of over 40.

Despite his success in Hyderabad and recent form, it is unlikely that the franchise will bid for him at the IPL 2022 auction. The reason behind this is the reported fallout he had with the management at Hyderabad, who clearly want to look past the Aussie batsman.

#2 Kolkata Knight Riders

Warner is an asset to any team he plays for considering his ability to launch carnage with the bat at the top of the order.

However, Kolkata Knight Riders have already retained opener Venkatesh Iyer. The all-rounder's exploits at the top of the order in the second phase of the 2021 IPL helped KKR reach the finals of the tournament. Iyer scored 370 runs in 10 matches at an average of 41.11 including four half-centuries.

With Iyer already in the ranks, the think tank might not want another left-handed opener in their side. Hence, KKR might not bid for David Warner in the IPL 2022 auction.

#1 Rajasthan Royals

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are unlikely to bid for David Warner if the Australian batsman lands up in the IPL 2022 auction.

The Royals have already retained Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal for the opener's slot. Hence, they might not want to spend much on another overseas opener.

So it won't be a shocker if the Kumar Sangakkara-led think tank shows no interest in the Australian opener.

Edited by Diptanil Roy