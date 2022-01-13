"That's a bit of a heist" - Aakash Chopra on Rashid Khan being likely to go to the Ahmedabad franchise instead of Lucknow

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the Ahmedabad franchise might have pulled off a heist if they manage to acquire Rashid Khan in the draft ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

The two new franchises - Ahmedabad and Lucknow - have been asked to finalize their draft picks before January 22. There were earlier reports that the Lucknow franchise was keen to acquire the Afghan leg-spinner but fresh rumors suggest that he could be on Ahmedabad's radar.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra had the following to say about reports of Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Rashid Khan likely to be Ahmedabad's three draft picks:

"The news has come that Hardik Pandya is going to become the captain of the Ahmedabad franchise. There are talks of Ishan Kishan and Rashid Khan as well. That means Rashid Khan is not going to Lucknow, that's a bit of a heist, in my opinion. The expectation was that Rahul and Rashid Khan will be there, but he is not there."

The former KKR player feels Hardik Pandya being likely to be named Ahmedabad skipper is a "phenomenal" development. Aakash Chopra observed:

"The Ahmedabad franchise has been confirmed, they have already got the letter of intent. It is also confirmed that the auction will happen on February 12 and 13. But Hardik Pandya will be picked in the draft and he will be the captain. That's phenomenal, this is very very good."

Hardik Pandya was an integral member of the Mumbai Indians till IPL 2021. However, the five-time champions opted not to retain him ahead of the IPL 2022 auction because of his injury issues.

"Lucknow will be wondering whom to pick" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels David Warner will be a hot pick if he reaches the IPL auction

Aakash Chopra reckons the Lucknow franchise might not have too many overseas options if David Warner opts not to go with them. He elaborated:

"If Warner also wants to come into the auction and he doesn't go to Lucknow, then Lucknow will be wondering whom to pick. There were rumors that Shreyas Iyer might go to Ahmedabad but probably that is also not happening."

The former India opener concluded by saying that Warner and Shreyas Iyer might have a lot of takers if they reach the auction table. Aakash Chopra explained:

"Shreyas Iyer could go to Bangalore, could go to Mumbai. Mumbai could go after Warner, I feel even RCB will run after Warner. Warner is going to be an extremely precious commodity if he comes into the auction."

Iyer opted not to stay with the Delhi Capitals as he wanted to lead the side. With Virat Kohli having given up captaincy, the Royal Challengers Bangalore could be one of the franchises who might be keen to acquire the middle-order batter.

