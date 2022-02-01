"It's make or break" - Aakash Chopra picks the bowlers who could be most expensive at the IPL 2022 Auction

Aakash Chopra believes death bowling is one of the most important skills in T20 cricket. He has named a few such bowlers who could be the most expensive at the IPL 2022 Auction.

The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga, with their eclectic mix of yorkers and slower deliveries, have stood out at the death in the IPL. Harshal Patel in IPL 2021 and Dwayne Bravo in the past have also proven the worth of an effective death bowler.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked death bowling as the second most important role in T20 cricket, next only to the finishers. He explained:

"In my opinion, No. 1 is the finisher. At No. 2, according to me, are the death bowlers. It is because the end overs change the game - Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell Starc, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult - it's make or break."

The former India cricketer pointed out that batting sides can still recover from blows with the new ball. Aakash Chopra said:

"It is the difference between a win and a loss. You might get hit earlier but you can come back. Even if you bowl very well with the new ball and pick up wickets, as Deepak Chahar or Trent Boult do, the team can recover in the end."

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the best death bowler is entrusted to bowl the most crucial overs - whether it be the Super Over, the 20th over while bowling first or the 19th while defending a target.

"Kagiso Rabada will be the most expensive" - Aakash Chopra

Kagiso Rabada was not retained by the Delhi Capitals

Aakash Chopra feels Kagiso Rabada could be a hot pick at the IPL 2022 Auction. He reasoned:

"That is why if you have a gun death bowler - Anrich Nortje, Bumrah - they have been retained. But there are a lot of gun death bowlers in the market. I feel Kagiso Rabada will be the most expensive, only because there is no other gun death bowler like him."

The reputed commentator also named a few other overseas death bowlers who could strike gold at the upcoming mega auction. Chopra elaborated:

"Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson - these are the three overseas bowlers I see clearly. Mark Wood and Chris Jordan are also there but they can be expensive in terms of the runs they concede. You can consider Josh Hazlewood also as a long shot - just for the lack of more options."

Aakash Chopra concluded by naming the Indian pacers who could be sought after at the auction. He observed:

"Other than that, we have Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar, Natarajan, Prasidh Krishna, Umesh Yadav - these are a few names on whom the bids will be placed. Everyone will wait for them, it could be Nathan Coulter-Nile, Merchant de Lange or Mustafizur Rahman also."

While Harshal Patel was the Purple Cap winner in IPL 2021, Avesh Khan also stood out for the Delhi Capitals last year. T Natarajan, if he is fit, could be another prized asset as a death bowler.

