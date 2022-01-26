"That much goodwill is no longer there" - Aakash Chopra feels David Warner might not be in great demand at the IPL 2022 auction

Aakash Chopra reckons David Warner might not be the hottest pick at the IPL 2022 auction as the Australian opener doesn't enjoy the same goodwill he did earlier.

Warner fell out with the Sunrisers Hyderabad management during IPL 2021 and was dropped both as captain and player. The destructive southpaw was also not picked in the draft by the two new franchises - Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected on the overseas opener options at the IPL 2022 auction. He said the following about Warner:

"The first name that will come to your mind is David Warner, that he will be in great demand but that much goodwill is no longer there. He scores a lot of runs, he is a solid player but that is why I had said that no one will see him as captain."

While acknowledging that Warner might still get the big bucks, the cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that quite a few franchises might not show interest in him. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"I have heard that Lucknow were not even keen, Hyderabad let him go - they were not keen. I don't feel Chennai will even think about David Warner. I am not 100% certain that Mumbai will want to look towards him. I am not saying that he will not be sold expensive. People will go after him, it could be Delhi, Punjab or Ahmedabad."

Warner is the highest run-scorer amongst overseas players in the IPL. The left-hander has amassed 5449 runs at an excellent average of 41.59 in the 150 matches he has played in the league's history.

"Quinton de Kock will be the hottest property" - Aakash Chopra

Quinton de Kock's recent exploits against Team India should hold him in good stead

Aakash Chopra feels Quinton de Kock will be more sought after than Warner. He reasoned:

"Quinton de Kock will be the hottest property. I feel he will be sold more expensive than Warner. Honestly, Quinton de Kock could be the most expensive opener and the reason for that is he is a keeper, he is an opener, a left-hander and 29-year-old."

The 44-year-old concluded by pointing out the areas where the South African opener scores over Warner and Jonny Bairstow. Aakash Chopra explained:

"He goes above Warner when you look from the long-term vision. He goes ahead of Bairstow because of being a left-hander. Reputation is absolutely gold. Everyone wants Quinton de Kock to be in their team. He does not have a problem against spin as well."

De Kock has aggregated 2256 runs at a decent average of 31.33 in the 77 matches he has played in the IPL to date. Apart from Mumbai Indians, the 29-year-old has also represented Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the prestigious league.

