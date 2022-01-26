"Jonny Bairstow can be in the top 3 most expensive openers" - Aakash Chopra on the 32-year-old's prospects at the IPL 2022 Auction

Aakash Chopra believes Jonny Bairstow will be one of the hottest picks among overseas opening batters at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Bairstow has stood out for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) over the last few seasons of the IPL. However, the franchise opted not to retain the wicketkeeper-batter ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction.

Aakash Chopra reflected on some of the overseas openers available at the IPL 2022 auction. He had the following to say about Bairstow in a video shared on his YouTube channel:

"I think Jonny Bairstow is going to attract a lot of attention. Jonny Bairstow can be in the top three most expensive openers."

The former India cricketer highlighted that quite a few franchises would be keen to acquire the services of the destructive opener. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"I feel the Lucknow team will be interested in him, Hyderabad will be interested in him, Bangalore will be interested and even Mumbai - he does the keeping as well, Ahmedabad will also be interested. A lot of teams are going to be very very interested in Jonny Bairstow."

Bairstow smashed 1038 runs at an impressive average of 41.52 in the 28 matches he played for SRH in the last three seasons of the IPL. He formed a formidable opening pair with David Warner but the franchise opted not to retain either of them.

"Jason Roy is another very interesting name" - Aakash Chopra

Jason Roy played five matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons Jason Roy will also find favor with the IPL franchises. He reasoned:

"Jason Roy is another very interesting name. If the IPL happens in Maharashtra, or say South Africa or Dubai, he has the stature on these pitches. You will invest in him."

The reputed commentator concluded by ranking the top four overseas openers available at the IPL 2022 auction. Chopra observed:

"He will be sold for sure but he will not be in the most expensive openers. I feel he will go between three to five crores but will go for sure. In my opinion, no.1 is Quinton de Kock, no.2 is David Warner, no.3 is Jonny Bairstow and I am keeping Jason Roy at no.4."

Pratik @Prat1k_ SRH have won only 2 matches in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 & Jason Roy was the highest run getter in both of them SRH have won only 2 matches in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 & Jason Roy was the highest run getter in both of them 🔥 https://t.co/n5TGeZUt1T

Also Read Article Continues below

Roy gave a decent account of himself for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021. He aggregated 150 runs in five matches, with a top score of 60.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Sunrisers Hyderabad reacquire Jonny Bairstow? Yes No 12 votes so far