"There would have been a tug of war if Ishan Kishan was there in this list" - Aakash Chopra on the most expensive marquee player at the IPL 2022 Auction

Aakash Chopra feels there would have been an intense contest between Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan to be the most expensive player at the IPL 2022 Auction if the latter was part of the marquee list.

Iyer is among four Indians who are part of the 10 cricketers named on the marquee list for the upcoming mega auction. While Kishan does not figure in this list, the other Indian players part of the club are Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that Ishan Kishan's absence almost ensures that Shreyas Iyer will draw the most bucks amongst the marquee players. He said:

"Shreyas Iyer will be the most expensive player in this list because Ishan Kishan's name is not there in this list. There would have been a tug of war if Ishan Kishan was there in this list, it would have been enjoyable."

The former India cricketer added that certain rumors suggest that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have set aside ₹20 crore for Iyer. Aakash Chopra stated:

"Now Ishan Kishan has been left out, it means money will be saved for Ishan Kishan and high bids will be placed on Shreyas Iyer. It could be 15-16 crores as well, someone told me that RCB has kept 20 crores for Shreyas Iyer."

However, Aakash Chopra believes it would not be worth spending such a huge sum on one player. He reasoned that while the franchise might get a good captain, the team would become weak.

"Kagiso Rabada will be the most expensive bowler in this list" - Aakash Chopra

Kagiso Rabada was not retained by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction

Aakash Chopra reckons Kagiso Rabada will attract the highest bids amongst the bowlers on the marquee players list. He elaborated:

"I feel Kagiso Rabada will be the most expensive bowler in this list. Of course, there will be a lot of overseas bowlers who will come later but in the marquee set, he will be the most expensive bowler. I see 8-9 crores going into his bank account."

The reputed commentator cast his vote for Quinton de Kock ahead of David Warner among the other prized options in the marquee list. Chopra reasoned:

"Other than Kagiso Rabada, the two overseas players who can be most expensive, it will be a toss-up between Quinton de Kock and David Warner. My personal choice is Quinton de Kock, he does three things - he is an opener, keeper and he can bring the captaincy thing."

However, Aakash Chopra was quick to point out that he wouldn't be surprised if David Warner is the most expensive amongst the overseas players. He added that Rabada, De Kock and Warner could bag a contract in the range of ₹8-12 crore.

