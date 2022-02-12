IPL 2022 Auction sold players list on Day 1: Full list of team-wise players sold with price

A total of 74 players were sold on a hectic Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. Of the 74 players, 20 were overseas cricketers.
Ishan Kishan (₹15.25 crore), Shreyas Iyer (₹12.25 crore), Deepak Chahar (₹14 crore), Shardul Thakur and Harshal Patel (₹10.75 crore) were some of the prominent names sold at the auction on the 1st day.
Among the overseas cricketers, David Warner (₹6.25 crore), Mitchell Marsh (₹6.50 crore), Pat Cummins (₹7.25 crore), Quinton de Kock (₹6.75 crore), Jason Holder (₹8.75 crore), Faf du Plessis (₹7 crore) and Wanindu Hasaranga (₹10.75 crore) were among the big names sold.
With the addition of the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, a total of 10 teams are bidding for players to build their squad ahead of the IPL 2022 season. Ahead of the auction, 33 players were either retained or purchased by franchises.
IPL auction result
Here’s a team-wise break-up of players purchased by each franchise on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) auction 2022 players list
Robin Uthappa - ₹2 crore
Dwayne Bravo - ₹4.40 crore
Ambati Rayudu - ₹6.75 crore
Deepak Chahar - ₹14 crore
KM Asif - ₹20 lakh
Tushar Deshpande - ₹20 lakh
Delhi Capitals (DC) auction 2022 players list
David Warner - ₹6.25 crore
Mitchell Marsh - ₹6.50 crore
Shardul Thakur - ₹10.75 crore
Mustafizur Rahman - ₹2 crore
Kuldeep Yadav - ₹2 crore
Ashwin Hebbar - ₹20 lakh
Sarfaraz Khan - ₹20 lakh
Kamlesh Nagarkoti - ₹1.1 crore
KS Bharat - ₹2 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) auction 2022 players list
Pat Cummins - ₹7.25 crore
Shreyas Iyer - ₹12.25 crore
Nitish Rana - ₹8 crore
Shivam Mavi - ₹7.25 crore
Sheldon Jackson - ₹60 lakh
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) auction 2022 players list
Quinton de Kock - ₹6.75 crore
Manish Pandey - ₹4.60 crore
Jason Holder - ₹8.75 crore
Deepak Hooda - ₹5.75 crore
Krunal Pandya - ₹8.25 crore
Mark Wood - ₹7.50 crore
Avesh Khan - ₹10 crore
Ankit Singh Rajpoot - ₹50 lakh
Mumbai Indians (MI) auction 2022 players list
Ishan Kishan - ₹15.25 crore
Dewald Brevis - ₹3 crore
Basil Thampi - ₹30 lakh
Murugan Ashwin - ₹1.6 crore
Punjab Kings (PBKS) auction 2022 players list
Shikhar Dhawan - ₹8.25 crore
Kagiso Rabada - ₹9.25 crore
Jonny Bairstow - ₹6.75 crore
Rahul Chahar - ₹5.25 crore
Shahrukh Khan - ₹9 crore
Harpreet Brar - ₹3.8 crore
Prabhsimran Singh - ₹60 lakh
Jitesh Sharma - ₹20 lakh
Ishan Porel - ₹25 lakh
Rajasthan Royals (RR) auction 2022 players list
Ravichandran Ashwin - ₹5 crore
Trent Boult - ₹8 crore
Shimron Hetmyer - ₹8.5 crore
Devdutt Padikkal - ₹7.75 crore
Prasidh Krishna - ₹10 crore
Yuzvendra Chahal - ₹6.50 crore
Riyan Parag - ₹3.8 crore
KC Cariappa - ₹30 lakh
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) auction 2022 players list
Faf du Plessis - ₹7 crore
Harshal Patel - ₹10.75 crore
Wanindu Hasaranga - ₹10.75 crore
Dinesh Karthik - ₹5.50 crore
Josh Hazlewood - ₹7.75 crore
Shahbaz Ahamad - ₹2.4 crore
Anuj Rawat - ₹3.4 crore
Akash Deep - ₹20 lakh
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) auction 2022 players list
Washington Sundar - ₹8.75 crore
Nicholas Pooran - ₹10.75 crore
T Natarajan - ₹4 crore
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - ₹4.20 crore
Priyam Garg - ₹20 lakh
Rahul Tripathi - ₹8.50 crore
Abhishek Sharma - ₹6.50 crore
Kartik Tyagi - ₹4 crore
Shreyas Gopal - ₹75 lakh
Jagadeesha Suchith - ₹20 Lakh
Gujarat Titans (GT) auction 2022 players list
Mohammed Shami - ₹6.25 crore
Jason Roy - ₹2crore
Lockie Ferguson - ₹10 crore
Abhinav Sadarangani - ₹2.6 crore
Rahul Tewatia - ₹9 crore
Noor Ahmad - ₹30 lakh
Also ReadArticle Continues below
R Sai Kishore - ₹3 crore
Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!