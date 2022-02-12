IPL 2022 Auction sold players list on Day 1: Full list of team-wise players sold with price

A total of 74 players were sold on a hectic Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. Of the 74 players, 20 were overseas cricketers.

Ishan Kishan (₹15.25 crore), Shreyas Iyer (₹12.25 crore), Deepak Chahar (₹14 crore), Shardul Thakur and Harshal Patel (₹10.75 crore) were some of the prominent names sold at the auction on the 1st day.

Among the overseas cricketers, David Warner (₹6.25 crore), Mitchell Marsh (₹6.50 crore), Pat Cummins (₹7.25 crore), Quinton de Kock (₹6.75 crore), Jason Holder (₹8.75 crore), Faf du Plessis (₹7 crore) and Wanindu Hasaranga (₹10.75 crore) were among the big names sold.

With the addition of the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, a total of 10 teams are bidding for players to build their squad ahead of the IPL 2022 season. Ahead of the auction, 33 players were either retained or purchased by franchises.

IPL auction result

Here’s a team-wise break-up of players purchased by each franchise on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) auction 2022 players list

Robin Uthappa - ₹2 crore

Dwayne Bravo - ₹4.40 crore

Ambati Rayudu - ₹6.75 crore

Deepak Chahar - ₹14 crore

KM Asif - ₹20 lakh

Tushar Deshpande - ₹20 lakh

Delhi Capitals (DC) auction 2022 players list

David Warner - ₹6.25 crore

Mitchell Marsh - ₹6.50 crore

Shardul Thakur - ₹10.75 crore

Mustafizur Rahman - ₹2 crore

Kuldeep Yadav - ₹2 crore

Ashwin Hebbar - ₹20 lakh

Sarfaraz Khan - ₹20 lakh

Kamlesh Nagarkoti - ₹1.1 crore

KS Bharat - ₹2 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) auction 2022 players list

Pat Cummins - ₹7.25 crore

Shreyas Iyer - ₹12.25 crore

Nitish Rana - ₹8 crore

Shivam Mavi - ₹7.25 crore

Sheldon Jackson - ₹60 lakh

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) auction 2022 players list

Quinton de Kock - ₹6.75 crore

Manish Pandey - ₹4.60 crore

Jason Holder - ₹8.75 crore

Deepak Hooda - ₹5.75 crore

Krunal Pandya - ₹8.25 crore

Mark Wood - ₹7.50 crore

Avesh Khan - ₹10 crore

Ankit Singh Rajpoot - ₹50 lakh

Mumbai Indians (MI) auction 2022 players list

Ishan Kishan - ₹15.25 crore

Dewald Brevis - ₹3 crore

Basil Thampi - ₹30 lakh

Murugan Ashwin - ₹1.6 crore

Punjab Kings (PBKS) auction 2022 players list

Shikhar Dhawan - ₹8.25 crore

Kagiso Rabada - ₹9.25 crore

Jonny Bairstow - ₹6.75 crore

Rahul Chahar - ₹5.25 crore

Shahrukh Khan - ₹9 crore

Harpreet Brar - ₹3.8 crore

Prabhsimran Singh - ₹60 lakh

Jitesh Sharma - ₹20 lakh

Ishan Porel - ₹25 lakh

Rajasthan Royals (RR) auction 2022 players list

Ravichandran Ashwin - ₹5 crore

Trent Boult - ₹8 crore

Shimron Hetmyer - ₹8.5 crore

Devdutt Padikkal - ₹7.75 crore

Prasidh Krishna - ₹10 crore

Yuzvendra Chahal - ₹6.50 crore

Riyan Parag - ₹3.8 crore

KC Cariappa - ₹30 lakh

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) auction 2022 players list

Faf du Plessis - ₹7 crore

Harshal Patel - ₹10.75 crore

Wanindu Hasaranga - ₹10.75 crore

Dinesh Karthik - ₹5.50 crore

Josh Hazlewood - ₹7.75 crore

Shahbaz Ahamad - ₹2.4 crore

Anuj Rawat - ₹3.4 crore

Akash Deep - ₹20 lakh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) auction 2022 players list

Washington Sundar - ₹8.75 crore

Nicholas Pooran - ₹10.75 crore

T Natarajan - ₹4 crore

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - ₹4.20 crore

Priyam Garg - ₹20 lakh

Rahul Tripathi - ₹8.50 crore

Abhishek Sharma - ₹6.50 crore

Kartik Tyagi - ₹4 crore

Shreyas Gopal - ₹75 lakh

Jagadeesha Suchith - ₹20 Lakh

Gujarat Titans (GT) auction 2022 players list

Mohammed Shami - ₹6.25 crore

Jason Roy - ₹2crore

Lockie Ferguson - ₹10 crore

Abhinav Sadarangani - ₹2.6 crore

Rahul Tewatia - ₹9 crore

Noor Ahmad - ₹30 lakh

R Sai Kishore - ₹3 crore

