IPL 2022 Auction sold players list on Day 2: Full list of team-wise players sold with price

All-rounders dominated proceedings on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Sunday. England’s Liam Livingstone was purchased by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹11.50 crore, the biggest buy of the day. PBKS also picked up West Indian Odean Smith for a price of ₹6 crore.

Former champions Mumbai Indians (MI) spent ₹8.25 crore to purchase the services of Singapore cricketer Tim David, while the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) purchased Windies’ Romario Shepherd for ₹7.75 crore.

Among India’s U19 World Cup 2022 stars, Rajvardhan Hangargekar was sold to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹1.5 crore, Yash Dhull was picked up by the Delhi Capitals (DC) for ₹50 lakh while Raj Angad Bawa was purchased by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹2 crore.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Sold For: INR 8.25 Crore



bring Tim David on board in some style!



#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies Base Price: INR 40 LacSold For: INR 8.25 Crore @mipaltan bring Tim David on board in some style! Base Price: INR 40 LacSold For: INR 8.25 Crore @mipaltan bring Tim David on board in some style! 👏 😎#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies https://t.co/F1p13yAWq7

In an interesting move, MI picked Jofra Archer for ₹8 crore even though there are question marks over his availability for the 2022 season.

IPL auction result

Here’s a team-wise break-up of players purchased by each franchise on Day 2 of the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) auction 2022 players list

Shivam Dube - ₹4 crore

Maheesh Theekshana - ₹70 lakh

Rajvardhan Hangargekar - ₹1.5 crore

Simarjeet Singh - ₹20 lakh

Devon Conway - ₹1 crore

Dwaine Pretorius - ₹50 lakh

Mitchell Santner - ₹1.90 crore

Adam Milne - ₹1.90 crore

Subhranshu Senapati - ₹20 lakh

Mukesh Choudhary - ₹20 lakh

Prashant Solanki - ₹1.20 crore

C Hari Nishaanth - ₹20 lakh

N Jagadeesan - ₹20 lakh

Chris Jordan - ₹3.6 crore

K Bhagath Varma - ₹20 lakh

Delhi Capitals (DC) auction 2022 players list

Mandeep Singh - ₹1.10 crore

Khaleel Ahmed - ₹5.25 crore

Chetan Sakariya - ₹4.2 crore

Lalit Yadav - ₹65 lakh

Ripal Patel - ₹20 lakh

Yash Dhull - ₹50 lakh

Rovman Powell - ₹2.8 crore

Pravin Dubey - ₹50 Lakh

Lungi Ngidi - ₹50 lakh

Tim Seifert - ₹50 lakh

Vicky Ostwal - ₹20 lakh

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) auction 2022 players list

Ajinkya Rahane - ₹1 crore

Rinku Singh - ₹55 lakh

Anukul Roy - ₹20 lakh

Rasikh Dar - ₹20 lakh

Baba Indrajith - ₹20 lakh

Chamika Karunaratne - ₹50 lakh

Abhijeet Tomar - ₹40 lakh

Pratham Singh - ₹20 lakh

Ashok Sharma - ₹55 lakh

Sam Billings - ₹2 crore

Alex Hales - ₹1.5 crore

Tim Southee - ₹1.50 crore

Ramesh Kumar - ₹20 lakh

Mohammad Nabi - ₹1 crore

Umesh Yadav - ₹2 crore

Aman Khan - ₹20 lakh

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) auction 2022 players list

K Gowtham - ₹90 lakh

Dushmanta Chameera - ₹2 crore

Shahbaz Nadeem - ₹50 lakh

Manan Vohra - ₹20 lakh

Mohsin Khan - ₹20 lakh

Kyle Mayers - ₹50 lakh

Karan Sharma - ₹20 lakh

Evin Lewis - ₹2 crore

Mayank Yadav - ₹20 lakh

Mumbai Indians (MI) auction 2022 players list

Jaydev Unadkat - ₹1.30 crore

Mayank Markande - ₹65 lakh

N Tilak Varma - ₹1.7 crore

Sanjay Yadav - ₹50 lakh

Jofra Archer - ₹8 crore

Daniel Sams - ₹2.60 crore

Tymal Mills - ₹1.50 crore

Tim David - ₹8.25 crore

Riley Meredith - ₹1 crore

Mohd. Arshad Khan - ₹20 lakh

Anmolpreet Singh - ₹20 lakh

Ramandeep Singh - ₹20 lakh

Rahul Buddhi - ₹20 lakh

Hrithik Shokeen - ₹20 lakh

Arjun Tendulkar - ₹30 lakh

Aryan Juyal - ₹20 lakh

Fabian Allen - ₹75 lakh

Punjab Kings (PBKS) auction 2022 players list

Liam Livingstone - ₹11.50 crore

Odean Smith - ₹6 crore

Sandeep Sharma - ₹50 lakh

Raj Angad Bawa - ₹2 crore

Rishi Dhawan - ₹55 lakh

Prerak Mankad - ₹20 lakh

Vaibhav Arora - ₹2 crore

Writtick Chatterjee -₹20 lakh

Baltej Dhanda - ₹20 lakh

Ansh Patel - ₹20 lakh

Nathan Ellis - ₹75 lakh

Atharva Taide - ₹20 lakh

Bhanuka Rajapaksa - ₹50 lakh

Benny Howell - ₹40 lakh

Rajasthan Royals (RR) auction 2022 players list

Navdeep Saini - ₹2.60 crore

Obed Mccoy - ₹75 lakh

Arunay Singh - ₹20 lakh

Karun Nair - ₹1.40 crore

Dhruv Jurel - ₹20 lakh

Tejas Baroka - ₹20 lakh

Kuldip Yadav - ₹20 lakh

Shubham Garhwal - ₹20 lakh

James Neesham - ₹1.5 crore

Nathan Coulter-Nile - ₹2 crore

Rassie Van Der Dussen - ₹1 crore

Daryl Mitchell - ₹75 lakh

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) auction 2022 players list

Mahipal Lomror - ₹95 lakh

Finn Allen - ₹80 lakh

Sherfane Rutherford - ₹1 crore

Jason Behrendorff - ₹75 lakh

Suyash Prabhudessai - ₹30 lakh

Chama Milind - ₹25 lakh

Aneeshwar Gautam - ₹20 lakh

Karn Sharma - ₹50 lakh

Kuldeep Sen - ₹20 lakh

Siddharth Kaul - ₹75 lakh

Luvnith Sisodia - ₹20 lakh

David Willey - ₹2 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) auction 2022 players list

Aiden Markram - ₹2.60 crore

Marco Jansen - ₹4.2 crore

Romario Shepherd - ₹7.75 crore

Sean Abbott - ₹2.40 crore

R Samarth - ₹20 lakh

Shashank Singh - ₹20 lakh

Saurabh Dubey - ₹20 lakh

Vishnu Vinod - ₹50 lakh

Glenn Phillips - ₹1.50 crore

Fazalhaq Farooqi - ₹50 lakh

Gujarat Titans (GT) auction 2022 players list

Dominic Drakes - ₹1.1 crore

Jayant Yadav - ₹1.70 crore

Vijay Shankar - ₹1.40 crore

Darshan Nalkande - ₹20 lakh

Yash Dayal - ₹3.20 crore

Alzarri Joseph - ₹2.40 crore

Pradeep Sangwan - ₹20 lakh

David Miller - ₹3 crore

Wriddhiman Saha - ₹1.90 crore

Matthew Wade - ₹2.40 crore

Gurkeerat Singh - ₹50 lakh

Varun Aaron - ₹50 lakh

B. Sai Sudharsan - ₹20 lakh

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



A round of applause for Mr. Charu Sharma, who took over the Auction proceedings in the absence of Mr. Hugh Edmeades.



#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies How heartening it is to see Mr. Hugh Edmeades - the IPL Auctioneer - back on the podium!A round of applause for Mr. Charu Sharma, who took over the Auction proceedings in the absence of Mr. Hugh Edmeades. How heartening it is to see Mr. Hugh Edmeades - the IPL Auctioneer - back on the podium! 😊 👏A round of applause for Mr. Charu Sharma, who took over the Auction proceedings in the absence of Mr. Hugh Edmeades. 👏 👏#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies https://t.co/d2AlKH2PYo

Click here for full list of team-wise players sold on Day 1 of IPL 2022 auction

Also Read Article Continues below

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Sai Krishna