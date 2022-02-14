[Watch] KKR's Ramesh Kumar a.k.a "Narine Jalabadiya", picked at IPL 2022 Auction, smashes 50 runs off 10 balls at local cricket tournament

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) roped in a cricketer named Ramesh Kumar, also known as “Narine Jalabadiya”, at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Sunday. Not much is known about him apart from the fact that he is a tennis-ball cricketer, who hails from Mansa in Punjab.

KKR, rather surprisingly, purchased him for ₹20 lakh in the accelerated auction round. While there is not much info about him, a video of the cricketer smashing 50 runs off just 10 balls during the Cosco Cricket Cup has gone viral on social media. The aggressive left-hander struck two fours and seven sixes during his sensational 10-ball knock.

Watch the video below:

According to some reports, Ramesh Kumar also took part in KKR’s trials and can bowl left-arm spin as well.

KKR’s major purchases at IPL 2022 auction

KKR’s biggest purchase at the auction was former Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Shreyas Iyer. The franchise bought him for ₹12.25 crore from the marquee set.

They also acquired the services of Australia’s fast bowler and current Test captain Pat Cummins, who was with the same franchise before being released. Cummins was picked for ₹7.25 crore.

Kolkata also got Sam Billings for ₹2 crore, aggressive batter Alex Hales for ₹1.5 crore and Ajinkya Rahane for ₹1 crore.

Ahead of the auction, they had retained Andre Russell (₹12 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (₹8 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (₹8 crore), Sunil Narine (₹6 crore).

KKR IPL 2022 squad

Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan

Edited by Samya Majumdar