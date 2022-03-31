IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant sweats it out ahead of clash against Gujarat

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was at work ahead of his team's next IPL 2022 game against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday (April 2) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Pant's team head into the clash on the back of a thrilling victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets. They now take on a formidable Titans unit, so the DC captain is putting in the hard yards.

The Delhi gloveman took to Instagram to share images of his workout. He captioned the series of images:

"Keep working hard and keep smiling 👌👌".

You can watch the images below:

Rishabh Pant gunning for his first IPL 2022 trophy

Having been part of the Delhi Capitals since 2016, Rishabh Pant has established himself as one of the most explosive batters in the tournament. The franchise is yet to win their first IPL title, so they will hope that a young captain and a dynamic team will win them the coveted trophy.

Pant didn't have the greatest of starts in IPL 2022, scoring just one run in the season opener against Mumbai. However, he did have a run-filled IPL 2021 campaign, scoring 419 runs in 16 games at an average of 34.92 and a strike rate of 128.53.

There has also been strong faith and support from the management that Pant can be the captain to help them achieve sustained success in the marquee tournament.

In an exclusive conversation with CricBuzz (via India Today), coach Ricky Ponting lavished praise on the young wicketkeeper, saying:

“I haven't thought about that actually. But I think they are actually quite similar. When Rohit took over at Mumbai, he was quite a young man as well, and he just sort of started out in his international career. He would probably be about 23-24, similar age to what Rishabh over here.’’

The former Australian great added:

''To be totally honest, they're actually quite similar people. I know they're great mates, and they probably exchange little things about leadership and captaincy along the way as well. There is every opportunity for Rishabh Pant's journey to be quite similar to Rohit Sharma."

Edited by Bhargav