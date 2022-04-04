"I would do a scan of my brain" - Virat Kohli on if he wakes up as Cristiano Ronaldo

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli has been quite vocal about his admiration for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The 33-year-old has looked up to Ronaldo and his work ethic, which has helped the Manchester United forward achieve tremendous success.

In a video posted by RCB on YouTube, Virat Kohli was asked a few questions behind the scenes as he got ready for a photoshoot. One of the questions asked to Kohli was what he would do if he woke up as his favorite athlete Ronaldo one day.

Virat Kohli feels it is Ronaldo's incredible mental strength that has helped him become one of the best in the business. Here's what Kohli had to say:

"Cristiano Ronaldo! (when asked about his favourite athlete) I would do a scan of my brain [if he was Ronaldo] and see where all that mental strength comes from (smiles)."

Virat Kohli on the game that broke his heart

Every sportsperson has to deal with heartbreaking moments and Virat Kohli is no different. The 33-year-old spoke about two such close games he was a part of that still plays on his mind.

Kohli had a sensational run with the bat in IPL 2016, where he broke all records and won the Orange Cap, scoring a staggering 973 runs, including four centuries. However, hed was disappointed that he couldn't take his team over the line in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The former Indian captain also had a brilliant 2016 T20 World Cup and won the Player of the Tournament award. But India suffered a heartbreaking exit in the semi-finals against West Indies, which Kohli still remembers. He stated:

"IPL final 2016 (when asked about the game that broke his heart) and that same year, 2016 World Cup semifinal at Wankhede against West Indies."

ICC @ICC



Watch how West Indies needed 73 runs from the last six overs against India #OnThisDay in 2016, in order to secure a spot in the #T20WorldCup final.Watch how @Russell12A and @54simmo finished it with two balls to spare West Indies needed 73 runs from the last six overs against India #OnThisDay in 2016, in order to secure a spot in the #T20WorldCup final.🎥 Watch how @Russell12A and @54simmo finished it with two balls to spare 👇 https://t.co/I5ZAvdhiYJ

While there were some heartbreaks, there have also been several great moments in Kohli's career. One such moment he spoke about was RCB's miraculous win over the Gujarat Lions in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2016. On this, the former Indian skipper added:

"The last game that we played in 2016 against Delhi in Raipur. And then the very next qualifier, when AB played a gun knock and Iqbal was with him the other end. The celebration after that game was the most special that I have ever experienced."

Having given up the RCB captaincy, Kohli will be keen to find his best form with the bat and help his team win that elusive maiden IPL title this season.

