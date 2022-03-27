"KKR deserves to get banned!"- Fans troll Knight Riders as Kuldeep Yadav makes fantastic comeback in IPL 2022

Kuldeep Yadav made a sensational return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he picked up figures of 3-18 for Delhi Capitals (DC) against Mumbai Indians (MI). The left-arm wrist-spinner was the reason why the star-studded MI batting couldn't breach the 180-run mark.

There was a lot of talk about whether Yadav would get consistent chances in DC, as he has not played much in the last few IPL seasons for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

However, the 27-year-old proved why he should still be in the reckoning of the national selectors. Yadav bowled a great line and length on what looked like a belter of a wicket.

Fans on Twitter were ecstatic to see Yadav doing well. Some also trolled KKR for not using the 27-year-old correctly. Here are some of the reactions:

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag

Very happy for two hardworking guys, Umesh yesterday and Kuldeep today Abhi tak toh yeh Yadavon ki IPL rahi hai.Very happy for two hardworking guys, Umesh yesterday and Kuldeep today #DCvMI Abhi tak toh yeh Yadavon ki IPL rahi hai. Very happy for two hardworking guys, Umesh yesterday and Kuldeep today #DCvMI

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Dhoni, Rahane, now Kuldeep. This IPL is for revival. Dhoni, Rahane, now Kuldeep. This IPL is for revival.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a return for Kuldeep Yadav in IPL - 4-0-18-3. He shown a lovely rhythm and confidence in his bowling today. What a return for Kuldeep Yadav in IPL - 4-0-18-3. He shown a lovely rhythm and confidence in his bowling today.

Sohom ᴷᴷᴿ @AwaaraHoon Am really so happy for Kuldeep Yadav Am really so happy for Kuldeep Yadav 💜 https://t.co/Wdbx4LZ3cf

arfan @Im__Arfan Kuldeep redemption season is On. Hope he doesn't get to bowl at moeen ahead. Kuldeep redemption season is On. Hope he doesn't get to bowl at moeen ahead.

Prasen Moudgal @Prasen_m4299



No interest from the Indian team selectors, benched by KKR. Barely picked in the auction and he's repayed the faith instilled in him by DC.



Hope this goes on!



#MIvDC Thrilled to see Kuldeep Yadav making a terrific start to #IPL2022 with 3 wickets in his first game.No interest from the Indian team selectors, benched by KKR. Barely picked in the auction and he's repayed the faith instilled in him by DC.Hope this goes on! Thrilled to see Kuldeep Yadav making a terrific start to #IPL2022 with 3 wickets in his first game.No interest from the Indian team selectors, benched by KKR. Barely picked in the auction and he's repayed the faith instilled in him by DC.Hope this goes on!#MIvDC

Shivani @meme_ki_diwani Hate KKR for costing Kuldeep 3 years of his career. Hate KKR for costing Kuldeep 3 years of his career.

TSG @_goodonestaken KKR deserves to get banned for two years for the way they have handled Kuldeep. KKR deserves to get banned for two years for the way they have handled Kuldeep.

tanya // ee sala cup namde #rcb @th3r2pyyy Kuldeep Yadav is shining after getting out of that toxic KKR enviornment. So happy for the lad! Kuldeep Yadav is shining after getting out of that toxic KKR enviornment. So happy for the lad!

Veer🏏 @iVeerChoudhary

#DCvMI #IPL2022 KKR tried their best to ruin Kuldeep Yadav career but now he is back. KKR tried their best to ruin Kuldeep Yadav career but now he is back.🔥#DCvMI #IPL2022 https://t.co/Q4qKYLRgn5

v. @v1mal7 Now just need a Kuldeep 3fer against KKR . Now just need a Kuldeep 3fer against KKR . 😍

Despite Kuldeep Yadav's magic, MI power to 177

DC captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first. MI got off to a fabulous start, with captain Rohit Sharma looking in ominous touch. Both Sharma and Ishan Kishan took on the DC bowling, laying a superb platform to accelerate post the end of the powerplay.

However, Kuldeep Yadav had other plans as he picked the big wicket of the MI captain. The 27-year-old also sent back Anmolpreet Singh to expose the inexperienced MI middle order.

Kuldeep Yadav was brought back by Pant when the hard-hitting Kieron Pollard arrived at the crease. The 27-year-old struck once again, removing Pollard just when he was looking to cut loose.

Kishan played a fabulous knock of 81* off 48 deliveries to power MI to what looks like a par score of 177-5. The pitch looks like a good one. So DC will back themselves to chase down the target, considering the explosive batters they possess.

