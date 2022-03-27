"KKR deserves to get banned!"- Fans troll Knight Riders as Kuldeep Yadav makes fantastic comeback in IPL 2022

Kuldeep Yadav made a sensational return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he picked up figures of 3-18 for Delhi Capitals (DC) against Mumbai Indians (MI). The left-arm wrist-spinner was the reason why the star-studded MI batting couldn't breach the 180-run mark.
There was a lot of talk about whether Yadav would get consistent chances in DC, as he has not played much in the last few IPL seasons for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
However, the 27-year-old proved why he should still be in the reckoning of the national selectors. Yadav bowled a great line and length on what looked like a belter of a wicket.
Fans on Twitter were ecstatic to see Yadav doing well. Some also trolled KKR for not using the 27-year-old correctly. Here are some of the reactions:
Despite Kuldeep Yadav's magic, MI power to 177
DC captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first. MI got off to a fabulous start, with captain Rohit Sharma looking in ominous touch. Both Sharma and Ishan Kishan took on the DC bowling, laying a superb platform to accelerate post the end of the powerplay.
However, Kuldeep Yadav had other plans as he picked the big wicket of the MI captain. The 27-year-old also sent back Anmolpreet Singh to expose the inexperienced MI middle order.
Kuldeep Yadav was brought back by Pant when the hard-hitting Kieron Pollard arrived at the crease. The 27-year-old struck once again, removing Pollard just when he was looking to cut loose.
Kishan played a fabulous knock of 81* off 48 deliveries to power MI to what looks like a par score of 177-5. The pitch looks like a good one. So DC will back themselves to chase down the target, considering the explosive batters they possess.
