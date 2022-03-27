×
Create
Notifications

"KKR deserves to get banned!"- Fans troll Knight Riders as Kuldeep Yadav makes fantastic comeback in IPL 2022

Kuldeep had made a statement of intent on his IPL comeback against MI
Kuldeep had made a statement of intent on his IPL comeback against MI
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 27, 2022 06:15 PM IST
News

Kuldeep Yadav made a sensational return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he picked up figures of 3-18 for Delhi Capitals (DC) against Mumbai Indians (MI). The left-arm wrist-spinner was the reason why the star-studded MI batting couldn't breach the 180-run mark.

There was a lot of talk about whether Yadav would get consistent chances in DC, as he has not played much in the last few IPL seasons for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

However, the 27-year-old proved why he should still be in the reckoning of the national selectors. Yadav bowled a great line and length on what looked like a belter of a wicket.

Fans on Twitter were ecstatic to see Yadav doing well. Some also trolled KKR for not using the 27-year-old correctly. Here are some of the reactions:

Kuldeeeeeeeeeeeeppppppppp 🔥🔥🔥 @imkuldeep18 💪 #IPL2022
Abhi tak toh yeh Yadavon ki IPL rahi hai. Very happy for two hardworking guys, Umesh yesterday and Kuldeep today #DCvMI
Dhoni, Rahane, now Kuldeep. This IPL is for revival.
Loving Kuldeep Yadav 2.0 https://t.co/1DNtnSRjtS
What a return for Kuldeep Yadav in IPL - 4-0-18-3. He shown a lovely rhythm and confidence in his bowling today.
Am really so happy for Kuldeep Yadav 💜 https://t.co/Wdbx4LZ3cf
Kuldeep redemption season is On. Hope he doesn't get to bowl at moeen ahead.
Thrilled to see Kuldeep Yadav making a terrific start to #IPL2022 with 3 wickets in his first game.No interest from the Indian team selectors, benched by KKR. Barely picked in the auction and he's repayed the faith instilled in him by DC.Hope this goes on!#MIvDC
Hate KKR for costing Kuldeep 3 years of his career.
KKR deserves to get banned for two years for the way they have handled Kuldeep.
Kuldeep Yadav is shining after getting out of that toxic KKR enviornment. So happy for the lad!
KKR tried their best to ruin Kuldeep Yadav career but now he is back.🔥#DCvMI #IPL2022 https://t.co/Q4qKYLRgn5
Now just need a Kuldeep 3fer against KKR . 😍
KKR seeing Kuldeep perform after benching him entire season. #DCvMI #IPL2022 https://t.co/6CCo88Uba1

Despite Kuldeep Yadav's magic, MI power to 177

DC captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first. MI got off to a fabulous start, with captain Rohit Sharma looking in ominous touch. Both Sharma and Ishan Kishan took on the DC bowling, laying a superb platform to accelerate post the end of the powerplay.

However, Kuldeep Yadav had other plans as he picked the big wicket of the MI captain. The 27-year-old also sent back Anmolpreet Singh to expose the inexperienced MI middle order.

Kuldeep Yadav was brought back by Pant when the hard-hitting Kieron Pollard arrived at the crease. The 27-year-old struck once again, removing Pollard just when he was looking to cut loose.

Also Read Article Continues below

Kishan played a fabulous knock of 81* off 48 deliveries to power MI to what looks like a par score of 177-5. The pitch looks like a good one. So DC will back themselves to chase down the target, considering the explosive batters they possess.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table at Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Bhargav
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी