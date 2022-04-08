IPL 2022 - Mayank Agarwal still needs some time to adjust to PBKS' brand of cricket: Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer believes that Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Mayank Agarwal is yet to adjust to the team's "brand of cricket". The former India opener, who was also the batting coach at PBKS, said the team has adopted an all-out aggressive style for IPL 2022. However, the skipper needs some time to get used to it.

Agarwal has scored over 400 runs in the last two IPL seasons with a strike rate of over 140. This season, however, the opening batter has struggled to get out of the blocks. He has scored 37 runs after three innings, which included a 32 (24) in the first match.

In an interaction with ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer also mentioned Agarwal's partner Shikhar Dhawan's struggles. He said the former's issues are rooted in his predominant style of taking time at the start of the innings. This is the opposite of how the team's looking to operate this season. The erstwhile India opener said:

"Shikhar Dhawan has still contributed a bit but is still quite far from the level of expectations we have from him. I felt Mayank Agarwal was playing well in his first innings but the mode of dismissals since - he got out swiping the ball against one of the teams (CSK) and then on a dead-straight ball against Kolkata Knight Riders - were very unlike him. Mayank Agarwal likes to take time at the start. But it seems like the brand of cricket we talked about with PBKS, being a top-order batter and the captain, he needs to play that role and still needs some time to adjust to that."

Jaffer added that both openers' contributions are "very important" for PBKS this season as the middle-order might not be able to save the team every time.

"But both of their contributions are very important because we saw they got all-out for 135 against KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) and even against CSK (Chennai Super Kings) they should've scored 220 but fell short by 20. If Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith are coming to the crease early, then it is a matter of worry."

While the openers haven't been at their best, the rest of the PBKS squad has stepped up as a collective. PBKS have defeated both Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions CSK. They've only lost to table-toppers KKR so far in a match that saw their happy-go-lucky batting crumble against a disciplined attack.

"The decision is on Mayank Agarwal" - Wasim Jaffer on Jonny Bairstow's inclusion

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Jonny Bairstow has joined with Punjab Kings for the IPL 2022. Jonny Bairstow has joined with Punjab Kings for the IPL 2022. https://t.co/f6wsrYSfkG

PBKS now have the chance to bolster their already strong batting further ahead of Friday's clash against Gujarat Titans. They now have the option of including the in-form English opener Jonny Bairstow. But that brings with it issues of a possible batting reshuffle in the opener's position and the dilemma of which overseas player to bench.

Giving his opinion on the subject, Jaffer said:

"The decision is on Mayank Agarwal - whether he will shift to No. 3 and Jonny Baristow will open. I don't think it'll make much of a difference but it's very important that Shikhar Dhawan opens because you need a left-hander at the top of the order. It will be a bit unfair on Bhanuka to drop him after the two innings he has played. I'll be tempted to give him another chance. But, again, I'll also want Bairstow and for that you'll have to drop Odean Smith and perhaps bring in an [Indian] fast-bowler... The easier option is to bring in Bairstow for Bhanuka and the stats show that he (Bairstow) performs better as an opener then perhaps Mayank Agarwal will have to sacrifice his spot."

The PBKS-GT clash will commence at 7:30 pm at the Brabourne Stadium.

