IPL 2022: "Next stop Rajasthan Royals" - Sanju Samson ready to join the RR camp after quality time in NCA

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson is all set to join the franchise ahead of IPL 2022 after spending quality time at a camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, organized for the white-ball players.

Sanju was among the many cricketers who joined the camp ahead of the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. It was conducted while keeping in view the ICC T20 World Cup, slated to take place later this year in Australia.

Sanju Samson took to Instagram to share a group picture after the camp ended. He captioned the post as:

"Quality days at NCA✅ Next stop➡️ @rajasthanroyals 💖"

The camp was attended by many leading cricketers, including KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh and Ishan Kishan.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals came up with a hilarious reply to Sanju Samson's post, asking at what time he will check into the IPL team hotel.

RR wrote:

"Kitne baje aa rahe ho skipper?"

The Kerala-born wicketkeeper-batter continued the banter on the post. He wrote:

"Surprise."

The 27-year-old cricketer has blown hot and cold in recent times and will hope to improve his performances when the 15th edition of the IPL kicks off.

He has been one of the star performers for RR and the franchise will rely on their IPL captain to lead the side from the front as they chase their second IPL title.

Sanju Samson smacked 484 runs in 14 games during IPL 2021 at an average of 40.33, including a century and two fifties.

Click here to view the IPL Winners List.

Rajasthan Royals appoint Lasith Malinga as their bowling coach

Ahead of IPL 2022, the Royals have added Sri Lankan fast-bowling legend Lasith Malinga to their coaching panel as a pace-bowling coach.

The former Lankan captain, who retired from all franchise cricket in 2021, recently accompanied the Islanders on their tour of Australia as a Bowling Strategy Coach.

Malinga was excited about the new association and said he was looking forward to working with the pace unit. Speaking on the new developments on the RR website, the 38-year-old stated:

"It's a wonderful feeling for me to return to the IPL and an absolute honour to join Rajasthan Royals, a franchise that has always promoted and developed young talent."

He added:

"I am excited by the pace bowling unit we have going into the tournament and looking forward to supporting all the fast bowlers with the execution of their game-plans and their overall development.

"I've made some very special memories in the IPL with Mumbai Indians and now with Royals, looking forward to new experiences and creating great memories in this journey."

The Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2022 schedule against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar