IPL 2022 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings: KL Rahul and Wanindu Hasaranga retain No.2 spots - Updated after Eliminator 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Eliminator contest took place between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday, May 25. The Faf du Plessis-led side emerged victorious by 14 runs to book a place in Qualifier 2 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, RCB were dealt an early blow after losing their skipper on a golden duck. Rajat Patidar was the star of the show in the first innings after becoming the first player ever to score a hundred in an IPL eliminator.

The 28-year-old, who came into the tournament as an injury replacement for Luvnith Sisodia, struck an unbeaten 112 off 54 deliveries. Dinesh Karthik chipped in with a quickfire cameo to propel the three-time finalists to 208-4 in 20 overs.

In reply, LSG also lost an early wicket in the form of Quinton de Kock. KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda restored the innings while trying to maintain their run rate at the same time. However, they received little support as the Lucknow side ultimately fell short of the target.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

KL Rahul finishes his campaign with 616 runs in 15 matches (PC: IPLT20.com)

KL Rahul scaled the 600-run mark for the third consecutive season. The LSG skipper finished his campaign with 616 runs after scoring 78 in the run chase. The 30-year-old registered four fifties and two centuries at an average of 55.91.

Adding only six runs to his tally, Quinton de Kock ended the season with 508 runs to his name. The Proteas wicket-keeper is currently ranked third in the Orange Cap race with a 53-run lead over fifth-placed Hardik Pandya.

Deepak Hooda continued his fine run of form after scoring 45 off 26 deliveries. He finished with an impressive run tally of 451 runs. Faf du Plessis slid to eighth place following a golden duck dismissal to Mohsin Khan. The RCB captain has scored 443 runs this season at an average of 31.64.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Hasaranga is only one wicket behind Yuzvendra Chahal in the Purple Cap race (PC: IPLT20.com)

Wanindu Hasaranga continues to tail Yuzvendra Chahal in an intense Purple Cap race. The Sri Lankan spinner claimed the wicket of Deepak Hooda in a spell of 1-42 to reach 25 wickets for the season.

Harshal Patel was one of the key figures in the RCB win following his exploits in the death overs. The right-arm pacer registered figures of 1-25 in the high scoring encounter to claim 19 wickets for the season. He is ranked sixth on the Purple Cap list, only a couple behind fifth-placed Kuldeep Yadav.

Bowling the crucial penultimate over, Josh Hazlewood claimed three wickets in the knockout fixture. The impressive display took his wicket-tally to 18 for the season, and is ranked ninth.

Avesh Khan ended the campaign as LSG's leading wicket-taker. The speedster culminated his season with figures of 1-44, accounting for the wicket of Virat Kohli. Following 18 wickets in 15 matches, the 25-year-old is 10th among the leading wicket-takers.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit