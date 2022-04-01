IPL 2022: "It's great to be back" - Pat Cummins joins KKR camp in Mumbai

Pat Cummins has arrived in India and reached the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team hotel for IPL 2022. The franchise took to its official Twitter handle to share a video of the same earlier today.

Cummins, Australia's Test captain, led his country to a historic 1-0 series victory in Pakistan last week, capping it off with the final wicket himself. Having returned home thereafter, he has now joined the KKR team in Mumbai and will quarantine for three days.

In the video posted by the Knight Riders, Pat Cummins said:

"It's been over a year since the first half of the last IPL. It's great to be back."

Take a look at the video posted by the Knight Riders on their Twitter handle:

Pat Cummins had turned out for KKR in the first leg of the IPL last year before the outbreak of a number of COVID-19 cases led to the tournament's abrupt suspension. He missed the second leg in the UAE later that year as he was on paternity leave.

"Can't wait to play some T20 cricket" - Pat Cummins on joining the KKR camp

Pat Cummins mentioned that he was keen to meet the team and head coach Brendon McCullum and reflect on the last year or so. Cummins also stated his desire to get onto the park and play some T20 cricket. He said:

"It's going to be interesting actually... I'm keen to get around Baz (McCullum) and the rest of the team and chat about the last or two. I still feel very much the same. I think this is my fifth year now with Kolkata so can't wait to see everyone."

He continued:

"Even last IPL after COVID, I hadn't really bowled a lot without a big break whereas now, having a lot of cricket even though it's Test cricket I feel like I'm bowling a lot better. So feeling good, can't wait to play some T20 cricket."

Cummins will now serve a mandatory three-day isolation period before he is eligible to join the rest of his teammates. He is expected to be available for the Knight Riders' fourth game of the season, against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 6 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

So far, KKR have won and lost a game apiece in IPL 2022, defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) while losing a thriller to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The two-time champions will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) later today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

