IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Buttler and Chahal extend lead at the top - Updated after Match 30

The 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 was a thriller between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Sanju Samson-led side emerged as winners by seven runs at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals @KKRiders , couldn't have asked for a better game to celebrate the IPL's birthday. 🤝 .@KKRiders, couldn't have asked for a better game to celebrate the IPL's birthday. 🤝

After being put in to bat by Shreyas Iyer, RR got off to a racing start. Jos Buttler continued his fine touch to score his second IPL hundred of the season. A late cameo by Shimron Hetmyer took the score to a season-high of 217-5.

Despite losing Sunil Narine off the very first delivery of the innings, KKR continued with their relentless aggressive brand of cricket. The fifties by the pair put the two-time champions in a commanding position in the run chase.

However, a flurry of wickets in the end, which included a hat-trick by Yuzvendra Chahal, sealed KKR's barren run at the Brabourne and their third defeat on the trot.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

KKR slid to seventh in the points table.

After this heartbreaking defeat, KKR are now on a three-match losing streak. The two-time champions' winless run at the Brabourne continues as well. The seven-run defeat did not affect their run rate much, which now reads 0.160.

RR returned to winning ways and moved into the second spot in the table, only below newcomers Gujarat Titans. They also have the second-best net run rate in the table with 0.380 after six matches.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Jos Buttler remains at the top (PC: IPLT20.com).

Jos Buttler extended his lead at the top of the pile with his second century of the tournament. The Englishman took on the KKR bowlers to score a well-made 103 off just 61 deliveries.

Despite his ultimately losing, Shreyas Iyer's stroke-filled 85 off 51 balls helped him overtake KL Rahul to the second spot in the run-getters list.

Shimron Hetmyer continued to play his role at the back end of the innings to perfection. The Caribbean ace chipped in with yet another valuable cameo to remain in the seventh spot of the Orange Cap race.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Chahal now has 17 wickets in six matches (PC:IPLT20.com).

Yuzvendra Chahal's stellar start to the season reached new heights at the Brabourne Stadium The leg-spinner registered his best figures of 5-40 which included his maiden hat-trick as well. His final over, which brought four wickets, turned the complexion of the game.

Beginning the over with the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer, Chahal picked up three wickets in a row off the final deliveries of his spell. Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins marked his dismissals en route to a hat-trick.

Umesh Yadav's poor run of form continued with yet another wicket-less outing. He registered figures of 0-44 and is yet to pick up his 11th wicket in the tournament. Losing his top spot a few matches ago, he is now sixth on the list.

