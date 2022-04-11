IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Chahal leads the wickets chart - Updated after Match 20 

Match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 witnessed the Rajasthan Royals (RR) complete a nervy three-run over win against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Sanju Samson-led side reclaimed top spot in the points table with a win at the Wankhede Stadium.

After being put in to bat first, the Royals' batting unit crumbled against the LSG bowlers. A 68-run partnership between Shimron Hetmyer and Ravichandran Ashwin was needed to revive the innings after they found themselves at 67/4.

Hetmyer continued his fine form in the middle order and remained unbeaten on 59 off 36 deliveries.

Chasing 166, LSG were off to the worst possible start. The side lost their captain to a first-ball duck and were soon reduced to 14/3 inside the powerplay. Quinton de Kock held the innings from one end and was the top scorer for the team with 39 runs to his name.

Marcus Stoinis launched a late assault, remaining unbeaten on 38 off just 17 balls, but couldn't carry his team home.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

Rajasthan Royals are back to the top of the table

Rajasthan Royals returned to winning ways and snapped LSG's three-match winning run in the process. With three wins out of four, the inaugural winners reclaimed their spot at the top of the table with a net run rate of 0.951.

LSG slid out of the playoffs spot following a narrow loss. Following their second loss in the tournament, they are now in fifth spot with a net run rate of 0.174.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Jos Buttler holds a slim lead at the top for the Orange Cap

Jos Buttler could not extend his lead at the top of the pile by too much after scoring just 13 runs before being bowled by Avesh Khan.

Quinton de Kock overtook Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill to claim the second spot in the list. Shimron Hetmyer also broke into the top five after yet another crucial innings to rescue the Royals.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Chahal has 11 wickets from four match (PC: IPLT20.com)

Yuzvendra Chahal took the lead in the purple cap race after claiming a four-wicket haul against LSG. He overtook the 10-wicket tally of both Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav with his efforts and currently has 11 scalps.

The leg-spinner also reached a landmark of 150 IPL wickets following the crucial wickets of Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya and Dushmanta Chameera.

