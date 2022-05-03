IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Dhawan and Rabada move into top three - Updated after Match 48

The 48th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 witnessed the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday. The Mayank Agarwal-led side emerged victorious by eight wickets at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Hardik Pandya became the first captain to elect to bat first in a night match in the ongoing tournament. However, the ploy backfired as GT were reduced to 44-3 right after the powerplay. A lone fifty from youngster Sai Sudharsan pushed the team to a respectable total of 143-8.

Despite losing Jonny Bairstow early on after pushing the Englishman to the top of the order, PBKS chased down the total with four overs to spare. Shikhar Dhawan anchored the chase while Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Liam Livingstone posted quickfire cameos to send the side back to winning ways.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

GT maintain their lead at the top despite the loss.

PBKS notched their fifth win of the campaign to reach 10 points as well as the fifth spot in the points table. Courtesy of an explosive finish by Livingstone, PBKS have mended their net-run rate slightly to -0.229.

GT recorded only their second loss of IPL 2022. Despite the loss, they still lead the points table with 16 points to their name. After failing to defend the below-par total, the new franchise have taken a hit to their net-run rate, which now reads at 0.158.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Dhawan moves into the top three on the IPL Orange Cap list.

After scoring a composed and unbeaten 62 off 53 deliveries on a patchy surface, Shikhar Dhawan climbed to the number three spot on the Orange Cap list. The left-handed opener recorded his 13th campaign with over 300 runs. His run tally now stands at 369 runs after 10 matches, which is only bettered by KL Rahul and Jos Buttler.

Hardik Pandya has endured a slight dip in form following yet another failure with the bat. The skipper was dismissed for just one run off seven deliveries. He is now poised at the sixth spot on the list with 309 runs so far this season.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Rabada now has 17 wickets on the back of successive four-fers.

Kagiso Rabada jumped up several places to reach the third spot on the Purple Cap list following consecutive four-wicket hauls. The right-arm pacer claimed the wickets of Wriddhiman Saha, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan and Lockie Ferguson in a spell of 4-33.

While suffering a beatdown at the hands of Livingstone in the final over of the match, Mohammad Shami bowled a tight spell early on, resulting in the wicket of Jonny Bairstow. He now has 15 wickets and is placed sixth on the list.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar