IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Dube and Uthappa storm into the top three - Updated after Match 22 

The 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 saw the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday. Ravindra Jadeja secured his first win as CSK captain on his fifth attempt.

After being put in to bat first, CSK received an early blow as Ruturaj Gaikwad's woeful form continued. However, a staggering 165-run partnership for the third wicket between Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa pushed CSK to the highest first-innings total of the tournament so far.

Chasing 217 for their fourth win in a row, RCB lost wickets at regular intervals. A solid set of outings by the middle-order batters took the side closer to the total but they could not avoid a 23-run defeat.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

CSK secured their first win of the season.

CSK, with their first win of the season, ended RCB's run of three successive wins. The 23-run win also helped them move from the bottom spot in the points table. The defending champions improved their net run rate to -0.745 along with a crucial two points.

RCB slid out of the top four following a defeat at the DY Patil Stadium. The defeat also took a slight toll on their net run rate, which now stands at 0.006.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Dube and Uthappa march into the top three after their respective fifties (PC: IPLT20.com)

Chief architects behind the win over RCB - Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube have made their presence at the top end of the Orange Cap list. The duo, who notched their IPL career-high scores, are placed second and third on the list.

Dube, who fell five short of a well-deserved century, is only 11 runs behind leader Jos Buttler, who has a game in hand. The left-hander has a slim lead in the second position.

Robin Uthappa has 194 runs under his belt after five matches. The veteran turned back the clock to unleash a trademark innings to help CSK march on to their first win of the tournament.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Hasaranga and Bravo make their presence in the top 10 (PC: IPLT20.com)

On a dry surface that suited spinners, Wanindu Hasaranga claimed two out of the three wickets that fell in the first innings. With figures of 2-35, he moved to the fourth spot on the list with 10 wickets.

Hasaranga is level with the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav in terms of wickets taken but lags behind due to his economy.

Claiming the crucial wicket of Dinesh Karthik at the business end of the fixture, Bravo made it to the tenth spot. The all-rounder now has seven wickets across five matches.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar