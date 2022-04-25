IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: KL Rahul and Tilak Varma make gains - Updated after Match 37

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday secured an IPL 2022 double against the Mumbai Indians (MI) with a massive 36-run win over the five-time champions. The sides faced off at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 24.

LSG skipper KL Rahul continued his purple patch with a superb 62-ball 103 - his second century against the same opponents this season. However, he didn't find any support, and LSG could only get to a par total of 168-6 in 20 overs.

Rohit Sharma also tried to wage a lone war with a 39 (31) but failed to continue under pressure.

LSG bowlers were accurate and Rahul's captaincy was meticulous and spot-on. As many as four MI batters failed to get into double digits. Add to that Kieron Pollard's eighth straight failure and the team fell starkly short.

IPL 2022 updated Points table

LSG got a much-needed boost in the points table, with the two points propelling them to No. 4 in the points table. They have five wins from eight games and now need just three from the next seven to comfortably qualify for the playoffs. Their net run rate also got a major push, almost tripling from 0.124 to 0.334.

For MI, if they weren't out of the playoffs race before, they are now. With eight straight losses, they have had the worst start for any team in the IPL. With a failure to chase a sub-par total today, the path ahead doesn't look any better. Their net run rate has also plummeted to an even -1.000.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

KL Rahul jumps to No. 2 in the IPL 2022 Orange Cap chart.

Rahul's second century helped him snatch the No. 2 spot from the IPL 2022 Orange Cap table back from Hardik Pandya, who had just taken it on Saturday. In eight matches, the right-hander has 368 runs, 73 ahead of the Gujarat Titans skipper.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler continues to be head and shoulders ahead of the rest of the table with 491 runs from just seven innings.

MI's young batter Tilak Varma also made gains. He scored a fighting 27-ball 38 which took his overall tally for the season to 272, helping him move up from No. 8 to No. 4. He's also MI's leading run-scorer so far this season.

Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, scored 7 (7) and maintained his spot at No. 9 in the Orange Cap race.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

No change in top-10 of Purple Cap rankings after LSG vs MI.

There was no change in the top-10 of the Purple Cap chart due to two reasons. Firstly, the Mumbai Indians have overhauled their bowling lineup and the new lot hasn't got the time to make their mark. Second, LSG's top-wicket taker Avesh Khan was out of the match due to an injury and remained put at No. 7.

Leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin, who was dropped two games ago, is MI's top wicket-taker. He sits 28th in the table with six wickets from as many matches.

