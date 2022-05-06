IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Kuldeep Yadav climbs back to No.2 - Updated after Match 50  

The 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 took place between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday. The Rishabh Pant-led side secured a win by 21 runs at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Continuing his good record with the toss in the tournament, Kane Williamson opted to bowl first. Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck with the early ball to remove Mandeep Singh, DC's makeshift opener in the absence of Prithvi Shaw. However, David Warner played a gem of an innings against his former innings to push DC's first innings total to 207-3.

In reply, SRH lost their in-form opener, Abhishek Sharma, early and stuttered over the course of the run chase. Crucial knocks by Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran in the middle order took the side closer to the total. Despite the Caribbean ace's second consecutive fifty, the side fell short of the target.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

DC move to the fifth spot in the points table.

DC continues to stake their claim for the playoff spot with their fifth win of the season. The side now moves into the fifth spot in the points table as well. The 22-run victory also improved their already impressive net-run rate to 0.641.

SRH have now suffered three successive defeats in the tournament following an impressive five-match winning run. They are now right in the mid-table scrap for a potential playoff spot. The loss also takes a slight hit to their net-run rate, which now stands at 0.325.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

David Warner moves to the fourth spot despite missing the start of the tournament (PC: IPLT20.com)

Scoring his fourth fifty of the tournament, David Warner stormed into the top ten run-getters list. The unbeaten 92-run innings took his tally to 356 in just eight matches at an imperious average of 59.33. He now holds the fourth spot in the race for the Orange Cap.

After scoring just seven runs before falling to Khaleel Ahmed in the second over, Abhishek Sharma slid to the fifth spot on the Orange Cap list. The youngster is now the third-highest run-scorer among the Indian batters with 331 runs to his name.

Continuing his consistency in the middle overs, Aiden Markram barely managed to claim the tenth spot on the Orange Cap list. The Proteas ace made 42 off 25 deliveries to cross the 300-run mark for the season.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

The race between Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal continues (PC: IPLT20.com)

With a solitary wicket in the final over of the innings, Kuldeep Yadav reclaimed the second spot among the wicket-takers in the tournament. The left-arm Chinaman now has 18 wickets and is only one away from Yuzvendra Chahal's wicket tally.

Despite clocking the fastest delivery of the tournament at 157 kmph, Umran Malik endured a wicket-less outing during the loss. The right-arm pacer conceded 52 runs off his four overs and slid to the eighth spot on the list.

Khaleel Ahmed, coming back into the playing XI following a slight injury layoff, claimed three wickets. He now has 14 wickets to his name and is placed ninth on the list.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar