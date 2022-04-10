IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Kuldeep Yadav rises to second spot after four-fer - Updated after Match 19

The 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 saw Delhi Capitals (DC) secure a 44-run win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Rishabh Pant-led side won their second straight match at the Brabourne Stadium.

After being put in to bat first, DC took full advantage of the optimum batting conditions under the sun. Fifties from Prithvi Shaw and David Warner built a solid foundation for the side.

A late flourish by Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur propelled DC to a mammoth 215/5.

In reply, KKR never got going in the run chase. The absence of dew brought Kuldeep Yadav into play as well. The former KKR spinner registered figures of 4/35 while Khaleel Ahmed also picked up three wickets.

A lack of partnerships and a climbing asking rate meant the two-time champions suffered their second loss.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

KKR remain at the top of the table for now despite the loss

KKR are still at the top of the points table, but the dynamics are expected to change soon with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) taking on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede.

The 44-run loss puts a serious dent in KKR's net run rate. The two-time champions now have a figure of 0.446 against their name.

DC, with a much-needed win, climbed above Punjab Kings in the sixth spot. Their net run rate receives a huge boost and currently reads at 0.476.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Prithvi Shaw gets into the top five after successive fifties

Following a lean start to the tournament, Prithvi Shaw seems to have found his rhythm. The opener registered his second successive fifty in IPL 2022 and made it to the top five of the Orange Cap list.

The former U-19 captain now has 160 runs across four innings.

Andre Russell also marked his presence on the list after scoring 24 runs in the loss against DC. He is placed ninth on the list with 130 runs after five matches.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Kuldeep Yadav becomes the second bowler to reach 10 wickets in IPL 2022

Kuldeep Yadav had an outing to remember against his former franchise. After picking up the crucial wicket of the well-settled Shreyas Iyer, the 27-year-old returned to the attack and took three wickets off his final over.

He dismissed Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine and Umesh Yadav in the space of four balls. The left-arm wrist-spinner has the same number of wickets (10) as first-placed Umesh Yadav, but is in second spot only due to his economy rate.

Khaleel Ahmed also rose to the sixth spot on the list with his spell of 3/25. He picked up the wickets of both the KKR openers as well as Sam Billings after being dropped from the playing XI in the previous match.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar