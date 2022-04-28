IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Umran Malik paces to the second spot - Updated after Match 40 

The 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 took place between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Gujarat Titans (GT). The two sides clashed at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 27. The Hardik Pandya-led side pulled off a last-ball victory to climb to the top of the points table.

Ending Kane Williamson's streak of winning tosses, Hardik Pandya opted to chase. The fifties of Aiden Markram and Abhishek Sharma, coupled with a scintillating cameo from Shashank Singh, helped SRH post a mammoth total of 195-6 on the board.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



WHAT. A. FINISH!



We witnessed an absolute thriller at the Wankhede and it's the



Scorecard bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-40 #TATAIPL #GTvSRH WHAT. A. GAME!WHAT. A. FINISH!We witnessed an absolute thriller at the Wankhede and it's the @gujarat_titans who edged out #SRH to seal a last-ball win!Scorecard WHAT. A. GAME! 👌👌WHAT. A. FINISH! 👍👍We witnessed an absolute thriller at the Wankhede and it's the @gujarat_titans who edged out #SRH to seal a last-ball win! 🙌 🙌Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-40 #TATAIPL #GTvSRH https://t.co/jCvKNtWN38

Despite a brilliant start by Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha, GT suffered a major wobble in the middle following a memorable spell from Umran Malik. The speedster picked up a five-wicket haul to bring SRH back into the game.

However, much like the contest against CSK, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan pulled off a heist by scoring 48 runs in the final two overs to give their side a crucial two points.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

Gujarat Titans move to the top spot of the points table

The last-gasp win made GT the first side to amass 14 points in the season. They avoided succumbing to a double against SRH with a crucial win. With barely anything to separate between the two sides, the net run rate was not disturbed much, currently reading at 0.371.

SRH's heart-breaking defeat ended their run of five consecutive wins. The Kane Williamson-led side are now placed third in the points table, two points behind the Rajasthan Royals. Their net run rate also, more or less, remains the same, with 0.600 against their name.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma mark their presence in the top ten of the list (PC: IPLT20.com)

Hardik Pandya, coming into bat at No.3 under high pressure, could only add 10 runs to his run tally before being dismissed by Umran Malik. He piped Shikhar Dhawan for the third spot on the Orange Cap list with 305 runs, having played a match less.

Abhishek Sharma continued his fine run of form at the top of the order with yet another half-century. The memorable innings, which included an onslaught on Rashid Khan, allowed him to enter the top five run-getters of the tournament. The youngster has scored 285 runs, marginally ahead of Faf du Plessis at the moment.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Umran Malik climbs to the top spot among pacers (PC: IPLT20.com)

The speedster's meteroic rise continued with a remarkable achievement. The 22-year-old bagged a five-wicket haul and almost single-handledly brought SRH back into the game. His best IPL figures have also boosted his current season's wicket tally to 15, much like his teammate T Natarajan.

The left-arm seamer, however, endured a nightmare outing after conceding 43 runs off his four overs. Despite having no wickets against his name during the clash, he is in the top three list for the Purple Cap.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit