IPL 2022: "I think the pink suits me" - Rassie van der Dussen to Rajasthan Royals

Rassie van der Dussen has a message for his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) just days before he teams up with them ahead of the 2022 season. Van der Dussen picked up his maiden ODI wicket in the second one-day international against Bangladesh in Johannesburg on March 20.

He had Shoriful Islam holing out to long off in the 49th over of the innings, when he was called on to bowl his offies.

Rajasthan Royals shared an embedded video of the same on their Twitter platform, captioning it thus:

"Warming up in pink"

In response, van der Dussen shared the tweet and quoted:

"I think the pink suits me"

Take a look at the same below:

The reference made was towards the pink threads that the Royals don in the IPL. The South African team donned pink on Sunday as part of their annual 'Pink Day' tradition to spread awareness and raise funds to fight breast cancer.

Rassie van der Dussen to join Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2022 camp soon

Rassie van der Dussen is set for his maiden gig in the IPL, with the Royals having picked him up for his base price of ₹1 crore at the IPL 2022 Auction. He is set to link up with the team post the conclusion of the ongoing one-day series against Bangladesh on Wednesday (March 23).

South African defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets on Sunday, chasing down their 195-run target with over 12 overs to spare. With Wayne Parnell picking up an injury with a delivery to spare in his 3rd over, van der Dussen and skipper Temba Bavuma were forced to fill in his remaining quota of overs.

Rassie van der Dussen and a number of other IPL-bound South African players will give the two-Test series against Bangladesh a miss and team up with their franchises instead.

The Rajasthan Royals will kickstart their IPL 2022 campaign on March 29 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

