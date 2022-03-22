Ravi Shastri and Suresh Raina among confirmed commentators for IPL 2022

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri is set to make his highly anticipated commentary return with the impending 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

The 59-year-old will be seen doing Hindi commentary in this year's cash-rich league. Apart from Shastri, former India cricketer Suresh Raina has also been included in the Hindi commentary panel by broadcaster Star Sports.

The southpaw is set to make his debut in the commentary box after finding no buyers at last month's mega auction.

Several former cricketers like Aakash Chopra, Parthiv Patel, Nikhil Chopra and Irfan Pathan have also been named in the Hindi panel.

Hindi commentators for IPL 2022: Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Parthiv Patel, Nikhil Chopra, Tanya Purohit, Kiran More, Jatin Sapru, Suren Sundaram, Ravi Shastri, and Suresh Raina.

The upcoming IPL 2022 is scheduled to kick off in Mumbai on March 26 with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

A total of 74 league matches will be played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune. The venues for the playoffs are yet to be announced.

Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman among English commentarors for IPL 2022

For English commentary, Star Sports has roped in the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Harsha Bhogle, VVS Laxman, Ian Bishop and Matthew Hayden.

English commentators for IPL 2022: Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Anjum Chopra, Ian Bishop, Alan Wilkins, Mbangwa, Nicholas Knight, Danny Morrison, Simon Doull, Matthew Hayden, and Kevin Pietersen.

Dugout panel: Anant Tyagi, Neroli Meadows, Scott Styris, Graeme Swann.

Tamil commentators for IPL 2022: Muthuraman R, RK, Bhavna, RJ Balaji, S Badrinath, Abhinav Mukund, S Ramesh, Nanee & K Srikkanth.

Kannada commentators for IPL 2022: Madhu Mailankody, Kiran Srinivas, Srinivasa Murthy P, Vijay Bharadwaj, Bharath Chipli, GK Anil Kumar, Venkatesh Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sumesh Goni, and Vinay Kumar R.

Marathi commentators for IPL 2022: Kunal Date, Prasanna Sant, Chaitanya Sant, Snehal Pradhan, Sandeep Patil.

Bengali commentators for IPL 2022: Sanjeeb Mukherjea, Saradindu Mukherjee, Gautam Bhattacharya, Joydeep Mukherjee, Debasish Datta.

Telugu commentators for IPL 2022: MAS Krishna, N Matcha, V V Medapati, MSK Prasad, A Reddy, K N Chakravarthy, S Avulapalli, Kalyan Krishna D, Venugopalarao.

Malayalam commentators for IPL 2022: Vishnu Hariharan, Shiyas Mohammed, Tinu Yohannan, Raiphi Gomez and C M Deepak.

