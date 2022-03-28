"RCB should have trusted Shahbaz Ahmed with one more over" - Wasim Jaffer after PBKS' 5-wicket victory over RCB

Wasim Jaffer feels Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) should have given left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed another over at least in their defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The Kings beat RCB by five wickets, with an over to spare while chasing 206 runs on Sunday. Ahmed bowled just one over, conceding six runs in the match.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer said that RCB missed a trick by failing to give Ahmed another over in the match.

The former Indian opener said:

"Shahbaz Ahmed bowled just one over and I think he should have bowled more. They should have trusted him with one more or maybe more."

PBKS won the toss and elected to field first in the third IPL match of the new season. RCB registered a mammoth total of 205 for the loss of two wickets.

New skipper Faf du Plessis led the way with a brilliant 88, while Virat Kohli played a supporting innings with an unbeaten 41. Dinesh Karthik's late blitz helped Bangalore cross the 200-run mark.

Punjab powered through the run chase in the second innings as RCB bowlers looked hapless on the night. Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 43 runs each. Odean Smith took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners as he slammed 25 runs from just 8 balls to take his side to victory, with six bowls to spare.

"To chase down a total of 200 plus is a special victory" - Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer lauded Punjab's run chase and felt that winning such matches will do wonders for the confidence of the team. He heaped praise on Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith for continuing to play their shots while wickets tumbled at crucial junctures.

Jaffer said:

"To chase down a total of 200 plus is s special victory. At one point there was some nervous energy as they lost a couple of wickets, but the cameo from Odean Smith and the way Shahrukh Khan batted, and obviously the top order batters. It was a brilliant chase. The wicket was really good to bat on and the slower ball wasn't holding up onto the pitch, but they batter beautifully."

Punjab Kings will play the Kolkata Knight Riders next on April 1, who also won their opening game against last season's champions, the Chennai Super Kings.

