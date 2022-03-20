"He’s someone who creates a fun atmosphere around the team" - RR's Navdeep Saini on playing under Sanju Samson in IPL 2022

Right-arm fast bowler Navdeep Saini has shared his excitement at representing the Rajasthan Royals in the impending 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

He recently spoke about his relationship with the team's captain Sanju Samson and stated that he looks forward to playing under him.

Saini pointed out that he has spent a considerable amount of time with Samson while playing for India and the two have often indulged in several discussions off the field as well.

He was quoted as saying by ANI:

“I share a great rapport with Sanju. I have spent a lot of time with him at the national team and have had a lot of discussions with him off the field. I feel it’s going to be a fresh experience, playing under him; he’s someone who creates a fun atmosphere around the team which helps everyone settle in quickly and feel a part of the team.”

The 29-year-old was roped in by the Rajasthan Royals for ₹2.60 crore at last month's IPL 2022 auction. The lanky pacer has featured in 28 matches so far in the cash-rich league, and has 17 wickets to his name at an economy rate of 8.47.

"Really excited to work with Kumar Sangakkara and Lasith Malinga" - Navdeep Saini

The seamer reckoned that it would be a great opportunity for him to learn from Sri Lankan legends Kumar Sangakkara and Lasith Malinga. While Sangakkara is the franchise's director of cricket and head coach for the season, Malinga has been roped in as the the fast bowling coach by the inaugural champions.

Saini added:

"I’m also really excited to work with Kumar Sangakkara and Lasith Malinga, and pick their brains on various aspects of the game. I think this will be a great opportunity for me to learn and groom myself, further evolving my skills and contributing to the team’s performances.”

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Set your reminders and mark your calendars. 🗓️



Which team are you rooting for in 🤔 Hello FansSet your reminders and mark your calendars. 🗓️Which team are you rooting for in #TATAIPL 2022 Hello Fans 👋Set your reminders and mark your calendars. 🗓️Which team are you rooting for in #TATAIPL 2022❓🤔 https://t.co/cBCzL1tocA

Rajasthan Royals are placed in Group A along with Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants for the IPL 2022 league stage. They will open their campaign with a clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune on March 29.

Edited by Diptanil Roy