"Umesh Yadav right now is all over Rohit Sharma"- Brad Hogg amid IPL 2022

Former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg has been impressed with the way Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) speedster Umesh Yadav has bowled this season. The 34-year-old has picked up a staggering nine wickets in just four games at a sensational economy rate of just 5.25.

Hogg believes Yadav completely dominated Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma in their encounter on Wednesday. Sharma could only score three runs off 12 deliveries and the KKR pacer ensured that 'Hitman' didn't get off to a flying start.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg explained how Umesh Yadav varied his line and length and forced Sharma to play a false shot. Hogg said:

"He had the ball on the good areas. Rohit Sharma was getting frustrated, he tried to use his feet. He (Umesh) got to bowl fuller, cramp Rohit Sharma up, then bowl a little bit shorter and then at the backend of the innings he bowled two shortish deliveries cramping Rohit Sharma up and the final delivery was a little shorter and quicker but just outside off-stump."

Umesh Yadav has now dismissed Rohit Sharma five times in T20s. Brad Hogg feels this is going to be a fascinating matchup when the two teams meet again later in the season. He added:

"Rohit Sharma went for the pull shot and out he went. Umesh Yadav right now is all over Rohit Sharma. So I am looking forward to the next contest between Mumbai Indians and KKR."

Vikram Sathaye @vikramsathaye #IPL The first spell of Umesh against Rohit defined the game in a sense. If Rohit had gotten away to a start things could have been different. Loving this recharged #Umeshyadav The first spell of Umesh against Rohit defined the game in a sense. If Rohit had gotten away to a start things could have been different. Loving this recharged #Umeshyadav. #IPL

Rasikh Salam one of the biggest finds in bowling department - Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg also praised young Rasikh Salam for an impressive performance on his IPL 2022 debut against MI.

The 51-year-old feels the control with which Salam bowled helped KKR put pressure on MI from both ends. The 22-year-old gave away just 18 runs in his three overs. Here's what Hogg said about Salam:

"Probably one of the biggest finds in the bowling department is Rasikh Salam at KKR. Every team knows that when they are up against KKR, they have got Umesh Yadav who bowls with absolute pace, Cummins and then you got to take on the spinners and that fifth bowler."

Srinjoy Sanyal @srinjoysanyal07 Rasikh Salam's release and seam presentation, along with the pace, has shades of a young Bhuvi. #MIvsKKR Rasikh Salam's release and seam presentation, along with the pace, has shades of a young Bhuvi. #MIvsKKR

Hogg also highlighted how Salam varied his pace to keep the MI batters guessing, adding:

"Salam swings the ball both ways, he gets them in the right areas. He is also has a good slower ball. That is what I like about him that early on when he felt he was under pressure, the batters were going to come after him, he was prepared to bowl those slower balls and they were effective."

KKR look in fabulous form as they have won three of their four games so far and are at the top of the points table.

