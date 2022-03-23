"Not too long to go now" - Virat Kohli shares excitement ahead of IPL 2022

With the fifteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) just a few days away, former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli expressed his excitement about the start of the tournament.

Kohli announced that he'd step down as RCB's captain before the start of the second phase of IPL 2021. Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has taken over the reigns this season.

Since he is free from captaincy responsibilities this season, the Kohli aficionados will hope that Virat can get back to his raging best and help RCB win that elusive IPL title.

In his Instagram post, Virat Kohli wrote:

"Not too long to go now ⏳"

"IPL around the corner and the excitement is in the air" - Virat Kohli

The IPL 2022 will be an important season for the 33-year-old on the batting front. Kohli struggled with the bat last year by his own standards even though he mustered 405 runs in the tournament.

The New Delhi-born batter averaged only 29 in IPL 2021, which by his standards is below-par. His strike rate also took a dip in the last two seasons and has been around just 120.

Kohli will want to improve on a few fronts when it comes to his batting, also keeping the upcoming T20 World Cup in mind.

Virat Kohli @imVkohli IPL around the corner and the excitement is in the air. IPL around the corner and the excitement is in the air. 👌💯 https://t.co/HVMNlMQys9

Kohli shared his thoughts on du Plessis being the skipper this season. He said that he's sure the Protean would do a tremendous job and added:

“He doesn't demand it, he commands it because he has been there, done that. He was the Test captain so obviously that comes with a lot of accolades already. We are absolutely excited for him to lead RCB this year and I am sure he will do a tremendous job. We get along very well with him, all those who have met him already and all the others will enjoy this environment.”

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their first game on 27 March 2022 (Sunday) against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy.

Also Watch:

﻿

Edited by Diptanil Roy