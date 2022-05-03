[Watch] "Confidence only in batting, no interview!" - Rinku Singh answers hilariously while taking English lessons from Shreyas Iyer amid IPL 2022

Rinku Singh played a sensational knock of 42*(23) under pressure against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the IPL 2022 on Monday. His crucial partnership with Nitish Rana ensured the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) got their first win after five straight losses this season.

The southpaw from Uttar Pradesh comes from a very humble background and unfortunately isn't very experienced in speaking English. However, in a video posted by KKR on Instagram, captain Shreyas Iyer was seen giving Rinku Singh tips on how to speak in English during interviews.

Here's what Shreyas had to say:

"Over there (presentation ceremony), they are going to ask you anything. So you need some confidence, man. In future you need some English. You have to keep on improving now. Because you are gonna be a key player for KKR in future. So let's start! So Rinku what do you think about today's innings? The way you were batting so calmly in the situation with Nitish."

Here's a video of the same:

Although Rinku had a bit of difficulty conversing in English, he tried his best and explained how he and Rana decided to keep calm and that helped them chase down the target. He said:

"I...confidence only in batting, no interview! (laughs). I am going to batting..with Nitish Rana (laughs). So he is tell me.. calm calm, finish the game (asks Shreyas to stop.)"

Can Rinku Singh turn around KKR's fortunes?

KKR's top-order has arguably been one of the most inconsistent among all the teams this season. In their first few wins, they needed their all-rounders in the lower-order like Andre Russell and Pat Cummins to play a blinder and take them over the line.

After being at the top of the table with three wins from four games, KKR went on to lose five in a row and have now reached a do-or-die stage in their campaign. Rinku Singh's presence at No. 5 has given them a sense of assurance and solidity that their middle-order badly needed.

The southpaw has scored 100 runs in three games this season at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 149.25. Their win against RR will surely give them confidence. Rinku will certainly need to be a key contributor if they want to make it to the playoffs.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee