[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah sends Liam Livingstone packing with a perfect yorker in MI vs PBKS clash

Mumbai Indians' (MI) star pacer Jasprit Bumrah helped his side get a major breakthrough in their clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday. The Gujarat pacer dismissed the in-form Liam Livingstone early on.

The speedster sent the swashbuckling batsman packing with a fiery delivery in the 15th over. Bumrah dished out a 143 kph yorker on the third ball of the over. Livingstone was beaten by the pace and failed to get his bat down in time. The ball ultimately crashed onto the stumps and the explosive batter had to walk back to the pavilion after scoring just two runs.

Livingstone has showcased brilliant form in the ongoing 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). However, it was Bumrah who emerged victorious in the one-upmanship battle against the English cricketer tonight.

Meanwhile, Mumbai are still in search of their maiden victory in this year's edition of the cash-rich league.

Having suffered four consecutive losses, they are in desperate need of a miraculous turnaround. A victory against a side like PBKS could do wonders for their confidence as they look to bounce back after their dismal start.

PBKS post an impressive total of 198 against MI

After being asked to bat first at the MCA Stadium in Pune, PBKS managed to register a handsome total of 200. Fine knocks by openers Shikhar Dhawan (70) and Mayank Agarwal (52) contributed to the total.

Jitesh Sharma helped the side finish well as he contributed with 30 crucial runs from just 14 deliveries. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai. He conceded just 28 runs from his full quota of four overs and also picked up an important wicket, that of Liam Livingstone.

The Mumbai batters will be looking to go all guns blazing in an attempt to chase down the stiff total. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the standings and are the only side who are yet to get off the mark in the points table.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit