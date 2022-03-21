[WATCH] Rajasthan Royals get into training mode ahead of IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have begun training for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season by putting in the hard yards in practice.

Rajasthan will continue to be led by Sanju Samson in the upcoming IPL season. He was among the players retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction in Bengaluru. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal were the other two players who were retained.

On Sunday, RR’s official YouTube channel shared a video of their players undergoing intense training during practice. From Samson to Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer to Yuzvendra Chahal, all the big names were seen sweating it out in the middle.

Rajasthan’s YouTube channel shared the video with the caption:

“Yes, it’s that time of the year again.”

The Royals have struggled in the IPL in recent years. The inaugural champions have not made the playoffs since 2018. In the last three seasons, they have finished in the bottom two.

“There is big potential in the squad to bring the cup home” - Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer

According to West Indian batter Shimron Hetmyer, Rajasthan Royals could win the title this year. The aggressive left-hander, who was purchased for Rs 8.5 crore at the auction, said:

“Yes, I am very excited about the team that we have this year. I believe there is big potential in the squad to bring the cup home this year." He added, “I’ve heard some really nice things about the franchise from my good friend Evin Lewis, and I can’t wait to get going and just enjoy myself as part of the squad.”

On his role in the team, the 25-year-old said that he is ready for any task, saying:

“I’m ready for any role the team needs me to perform. It’s imperative to do well as a player in the squad. And at my end, as I’ve always believed, is to just give myself that chance to be out there, and the performance will come, no matter what the situation of the game is.”

Rajasthan will begin their IPL 2022 campaign by taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on March 29.

Edited by Bhargav