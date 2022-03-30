"We are ready for the challenge" - RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga ahead of IPL 2022 clash against KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has asserted that the franchise is ready for the challenge that will be posed by a confident Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

KKR and RCB meet in Match 6 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. While the Kolkata franchise go in having defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener, Bangalore went down against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) despite putting up a 200-plus score on the board.

Speaking ahead of the game, Hasaranga admitted that KKR will be a tough team to beat since they have some big names but asserted that RCB are prepared. In an interview uploaded to IPLT20.COM, the Sri Lankan cricketer said:

“KKR is a good team, they have skipper Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. They have some big names, but we are ready for the challenge.”

The 24-year-old is representing the Bangalore franchise for the second year in a row. He was part of the team for the UAE leg last season. Sharing his experience of being in the RCB camp, he said:

“RCB franchise is always good. I played the second half with them last year, so this is a good franchise actually.”

Bangalore took on Punjab at the same venue in their first match and failed to defend a big total. Hasaranga admitted that there was dew in the last game and that it made life difficult for the bowlers. He said:

“We played the previous game at the same venue. When we bowled in the second innings, there was a bit of dew on the ground. Sometimes it gets really hard to bowl. But as cricketers, we have to take the challenge.”

Bangalore won the toss and asked Kolkata to bat first in the match on Wednesday. While RCB are going in with an unchanged squad, KKR have brought in Tim Southee for Shivam Mavi.

RCB vs KKR Playing 11s

RCB playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

KKR playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson (w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

