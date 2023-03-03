IPL 2023: 5 Players who are likely to miss this year's IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the most well-known cricket tournaments in the globe, will likely have its biggest season yet with IPL 2023. A significant setback for their respective IPL teams is the fact that there are a number of injury worries for the 2023 season.

The journey to IPL 2023 has already begun. Ten teams will compete during the 2.5-month IPL 2023, which begins on March 31.

Several well-known players are already anticipated to skip the entire season due to injuries. These include individuals like Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and others. There are other elite athletes who, like them, will not compete in the 16th Indian Premier League.

Even though the tournament is still a month away, there is already discussion about who is injured and likely to skip it. Check out the five star players who might be injured and miss the full IPL 2023 season.

#1 Kyle Jamieson

Jamieson looks unlikely to be a part of IPL 2023

Kyle Jamieson, a fast bowler for New Zealand, will miss three to four months of action following surgery this week to rectify a back injury. Jamieson, who was signed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 1 crore, will miss the IPL 2023 season.

The 28-year-old has 9 wickets in 9 matches in the IPL so far, with an average of 29.89. The unavailability of Jamieson in IPL 2023 will be a major setback for CSK squad.

#2 Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna's IPL season hopes has been dealt a major blow

Due to a spinal stress fracture that would require surgery, Rajasthan Royals bowler Prasidh Krishna won't be participating in the IPL in 2023.

He has a successful track record in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With an 8.92 efficiency rate in 51 games played, he has 49 wickets to his credit. The player, who was born in Bengaluru, has also achieved success abroad. He took 25 victims for an economy of 8.29 in 14 ODIs.

Prasidh's incredible bowling performances took over the cash-rich league's 2022 season. He carried the ball for the Rajasthan Royals and had 19 strokes in 17 games for an economy of 8.29.

#3 Rishabh Pant

Pant is still undergoing medical care for his accident

The captain of the Delhi Capitals team, Rishabh Pant, had a near-fatal automobile accident on December 30, 2022. Pant is currently getting medical attention in Mumbai.

The 25-year-old entered the IPL. He has hit 2838 runs in 98 games with a strike rate of 147.97. Pant will be forced skip this year's IPL due to injuries sustained during his accident, which is likely to take 4 to 5 months to heal. The Delhi Capitals are likely to be led by David Warner for the 2023 season.

#4 Joshua Little

Joshua Little is at risk of missing IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) have suffered a setback as a result of Josh Little's hamstring injury. The Irish pacer's participation in the current season of the Pakistan Super League 2023 (PSL 2023) has come to a halt due to his injury, making his participation in at least a few IPL games for the Hardik Pandya-led side uncertain.

The left-arm quick is currently getting medical care in Ireland. Little was purchased by reigning winners GT for INR 4.4 crore at the IPL auction in December. Josh participated in a game for Ireland in 2016, and since then, he has appeared in 25 ODIs and 53 T20Is.

#5 Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah's return to cricket is set to be delayed

According to media accounts, Bumrah has not recovered from the injury that has kept him from playing since September 2022. However, given the seriousness of his back stress fracture, Bumrah's absence would be extremely detrimental to the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The hurt bowler was expected to play again for the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL 2023 but does not seem to be fit enough to participate. Bumrah was a vital part of the MI squad and his absence will surely cause great worry for the Mumbai side.

