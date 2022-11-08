IPL 2023 Auction: "His performance might not be as fantastic in the IPL" - Aakash Chopra feels Sikandar Raza could be a part of KKR

Aakash Chopra feels Sikandar Raza will be a certain pick in the upcoming IPL 2023 auction, although he acknowledged that his performances might not be as good in the prestigious league.

Raza was one of the standout players for Zimbabwe in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Although the Chevrons finished last in Group 2 in the Super 12 stage, the spin-bowling all-rounder was the Player of the Match in all three games they won in the tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked some of the star performers in the T20 World Cup who could find takers at the IPL auction. Regarding Raza, he said:

"The first player who comes to my mind is Sikandar Raza. Forget Zimbabwe, in the last one year he is the most consistent player across the world. I feel no one would have won more Player of the Match awards than him. I have a feeling though that his performance might not be as fantastic in the IPL."

Chopra reckons the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could be one of the franchises interested in acquiring him. The cricketer-turned-commentator reasoned:

"It will be slightly lesser than that. But I feel he will have an IPL contract for sure. Everyone needs all-rounders, off-spin along with batting, good player. Where can he go? KKR can be a choice - he is a part of the Trinbago Knight Riders as well, he learned a bit of mystery from Sunil Narine."

Raza scored 219 runs at a strike rate of 147.97 in his eight knocks in the T20 World Cup. He also accounted for 10 dismissals and had an exceptional economy of 6.50.

"He has got what it takes for T20s" - Aakash Chopra on Dhananjaya de Silva

Dhananjaya de Silva gave a decent account of himself at the T20 World Cup.

Chopra feels Dhananjaya de Silva is another spin-bowling all-rounder who might find a few takers. He explained:

"I am doing a slightly left-field selection. He might go unsold once again, it is a possibility but why not Dhananjaya de Silva? He gives you off-break, there are a few pitches where the ball turns and stops. He bats well at No. 3 or No. 4 as well. He has got what it takes for T20s."

Chopra concluded by opining that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) might show interest in the Sri Lankan all-rounder. The reputed commentator elaborated:

"If we talk about the impact in this entire World Cup, he is in the top three. Rajasthan have Sangakkara, can Dhananjaya de Silva come in his thoughts? They play Riyan Parag, of course it's not like-for-like because one is an Indian and the other overseas."

De Silva scored 177 runs at a strike rate of 129.19 in the eight knocks he played in the T20 World Cup. The off-spinner picked up six wickets and had an excellent economy of 6.82.

