IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match (Updated)

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the 41st match of the ongoing IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 30.

The afternoon contest between the two teams proved to be an enthralling one for the viewers. PBKS held their nerves to win a last-ball thriller against hosts CSK, successfully chasing down a stiff 201-run target.

MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to bat first. They registered an impressive total, thanks to opener Devon Conway's marathon knock of 92* along with valuable cameos from Ruturaj Gaikwad (37) and Shivam Dube (28).

The CSK skipper also chipped in with a brisk knock, sending the final two balls of the innings over the rope as CSK finished at 200/4 after 20 overs.

PBKS' run chase kicked off with an impressive 50-run stand between openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh. Liam Livingstone (40), Sam Curran (29) and Jitesh Sharma (21) also made a significant impact, scoring runs at a brisk pace to keep their team in the hunt.

Punjab needed nine runs to win from the final over. Matheesha Pathirana showcased great composure under pressure, executing his yorkers to perfection. While the batting side couldn't hit a boundary in the over, they kept chipping away by taking singles and doubles.

The equation came down to three off one. Sikandar Raza was able to hit the last ball towards the vacant deep square-leg area and ran three runs to register their highest chase at the venue against Chennai in the league's history.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Faf du Plessis is the current Orange Cap holder in IPL 2023.

With his fabulous unbeaten knock of 92, Devon Conway climbed to the second spot in the rankings. The southpaw has aggregated 414 runs from nine innings so far, including five half-centuries.

Despite Conway's outstanding batting performance in the recently concluded fixture, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis was able to retain his place at the top.

Having amassed 422 runs from eight appearances, the veteran batter is currently the holder of the coveted Orange Cap. Conway's opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad is third on the list with 354 runs.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Tushar Deshpande leads the wickets chart with 17 scalps.

Tushar Deshpande bowled a costly spell against PBKS, conceding 49 runs from his full quota of four overs. However, he did pick up two wickets, which took him to the top of the rankings.

The CSK pacer is the new holder of the Purple Cap in IPL 2023, having bagged 17 wickets from nine outings. PBKS' left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh picked up a single wicket, taking his tally to 15. He is placed second on the list.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Mohammed Siraj and Gujarat Titans (GT) leg spinner Rashid Khan occupy the third and fourth spots, respectively. Both have 14 wickets at this stage.

