IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match (Updated) 

In one of the most exhilarating fashions, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) managed to trounce Rajasthan Royals (RR) by four wickets. It was Match 52 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, which was played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 7.

Rajasthan, who entered the game on the back of a bad run, won the toss and chose to bat first. While they were bundled out for 118 in their previous game against Gujarat Titans (GT), the RR batter came out with positive intent and went berserk from the word go.

While Yashavi Jaiswal scored a quick-fire 18-ball 35, Jos Buttler went on a leather hunt and clobbered 10 boundaries and four maximums, en route to his 95 runs.

Buttler added 138 runs with Sanju Samson, who remained unbeaten for 66 till the end to take Rajasthan's total to 214/2.

The chase was always going to be a challenging one for the visitors. However, the SRH batters stitched crucial partnerships at almost every juncture and kept the asking rate in check. Abhishek Sharma was the only batter to smash a fifty, scoring 55 off 34 balls.

The Orange Army still needed 41 runs off the last two overs when Glenn Phillips swung the game in his side's favor by smashing 22 runs in the penultimate over before losing his wicket.

SRH required five runs off the last ball when Abdul Samad was holed out at deep long-off by Buttler. Rajasthan players started to celebrate in joy just before the third umpire detected that Sandeep Sharma bowled a no-ball. It gave a Samad an imperative lifeline, which he took with both hands and slammed a six to finish the game off for SRH.

Jos Buttler (95) notched his highest IPL 2023 score, but agonizingly fell short of his sixth IPL ton when Bhuvneshwar Kumar's pin-point yorker trapped him in front in the 19th over of the first innings.

The swashbuckling Englishman had a lean patch prior to this game and scored only 53 runs in his last four outings. However, following his 95-run knock on Sunday, Buttler has taken his run-tally for the IPL 2023 season to 392 from 11 innings.

Buttler, who was 11th on the Orange Cap leaderboard has now jumped five spots and is now placed sixth in the tally.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who failed to score big on Sunday, also regained his second spot back and has now amassed 477 runs in 11 games.

Following his 66-run knock, Sanju Samson also climbed up in the tally and is now at 11th spot after having 308 runs at a strike rate of over 154.

While three different bowlers are tied with 19 wickets at the top of the Purple Cap leaderboard, Yuzvendra Chahal climbed four spots up in the tally. The wily leg-spinner, who claimed a fantastic four-wicket haul, has now scalped 17 times and is placed fifth in the list.

Apart from this, Ravichandran Ashwin also bagged one wicket in Jaipur, which took his IPL 2023 wickets to 14. The off-spinner is placed ninth in the Purple Cap list.

