IPL 2023 playoff qualification scenarios after DC lose to PBKS

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have been officially eliminated from the race for IPL 2023 playoffs race following their 31-run loss against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, May 13. This came after the Capitals failed to chase 168 runs as the batting unit collapsed once again, falling short by 31 runs.

DC are currently placed 10th in the latest IPL 2023 points with four wins in 12 games. They now have eight points and can reach a maximum of 12 points with back-to-back wins in their remaining group-stage matches, which won’t be enough to help them qualify for the playoffs.

This is because even the fourth-placed team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have 13 points in 12 matches.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have kept themselves alive for the IPL 2023 playoffs following their win against DC on Saturday. This came after Prabhsimran Singh’s (103 off 65) maiden IPL ton guided PBKS to a respectable total of 167. The bowling unit then delivered as Delhi were restricted to 136/8. Harpreet Brar scalped four wickets, while Nathan Ellis and Rahul Chahar bagged two apiece.

PBKS are currently placed sixth in the points table with six wins in 12 games. They have 12 points, equal to the Rajasthan Royals (RR), but find themselves one spot below Sanju Samson and Co. due to an inferior run rate.

Punjab must win their remaining two group-stage fixtures by a decent margin to reach 16 points to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Click here to check out the DC vs PBKS full scorecard.

Nine teams, including SRH, are in the fray for IPL 2023 playoff spots

Defending champions Gujarat Titans are at the top spot in the IPL 2023 points table with eight wins in 12 games. Four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are placed second with 15 points in 12 games.

IPL’s most successful franchise, the Mumbai Indians, and Lucknow are at the third and fourth spots with 14 and 13 points, respectively. All of these aforementioned teams have played 12 games each.

The remaining five teams in the bottom half, barring Delhi, can still qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs if they win their remaining games and other results go in their favor.

RR, PBKS, and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) can reach a maximum of 16 points. RCB, in particular, are set to play three group-stage games in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) can reach a maximum of 14 points. The two teams currently have 10 and eight points from 12 and 11 games, respectively.

On Sunday, RR will host RCB, while KKR will play a do-or-die game against CSK.

