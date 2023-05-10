Create

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals game

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified May 11, 2023 00:04 IST
Chennai Super Kings have almost sealed their place in the Top 4 (Image: IPLT20.com)
Chennai Super Kings tightened their grip over the second place in the IPL 2023 points table with a 27-run win against the Delhi Capitals. A clinical bowling display helped CSK defend a 168-run target against DC and register their seventh win of the season.

MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Chennai Super Kings got off to a decent start with Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad adding 32 runs for the first wicket. Axar Patel dismissed both CSK openers in quick succession to give DC an upper hand.

None of the Chennai Super Kings batters could touch the 30-run mark, but MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ambati Rayudu scored 20 or more to help CSK finish with 167 runs on the board. Mitchell Marsh bagged three wickets for the visitors.

Chasing 168 for a win, the Delhi Capitals never got going. Manish Pandey and Rilee Rossouw added 59 runs for the fourth wicket, but they could not accelerate well, which is why the required run rate kept on increasing. In the end, DC scored 140/8 in 20 overs and lost the game by 27 runs.

Delhi Capitals remain 10th in IPL 2023 points table after a loss against Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals needed a win in this match to move up in the IPL 2023 points table. However, the David Warner-led outfit could not defeat the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. As a result, DC continue to hold the 10th position.

Here is the updated IPL 2023 points table:

PosTeamPWLDNRNRRPts
1 Gujarat Titans1183000.95116
2 Chennai Super Kings1274010.49315
3 Mumbai Indians116500-0.25512
4 Lucknow Super Giants1155010.29411
5 Rajasthan Royals1156000.38810
6 Kolkata Knight Riders115600-0.07910
7 Royal Challengers Bangalore115600-0.34510
8 Punjab Kings115600-0.44110
9 Sunrisers Hyderabad104600-0.4728
10 Delhi Capitals114700-0.6058

DC have lost seven of their 11 matches in IPL 2023 now. The chances of Delhi qualifying for the playoffs are quite low. On the other hand, CSK have 15 points in their account. One more win in their remaining two league stage games should be enough for the Super Kings to qualify.

