IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals game

Chennai Super Kings tightened their grip over the second place in the IPL 2023 points table with a 27-run win against the Delhi Capitals. A clinical bowling display helped CSK defend a 168-run target against DC and register their seventh win of the season.

MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Chennai Super Kings got off to a decent start with Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad adding 32 runs for the first wicket. Axar Patel dismissed both CSK openers in quick succession to give DC an upper hand.

None of the Chennai Super Kings batters could touch the 30-run mark, but MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ambati Rayudu scored 20 or more to help CSK finish with 167 runs on the board. Mitchell Marsh bagged three wickets for the visitors.

Chasing 168 for a win, the Delhi Capitals never got going. Manish Pandey and Rilee Rossouw added 59 runs for the fourth wicket, but they could not accelerate well, which is why the required run rate kept on increasing. In the end, DC scored 140/8 in 20 overs and lost the game by 27 runs.

Delhi Capitals remain 10th in IPL 2023 points table after a loss against Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals needed a win in this match to move up in the IPL 2023 points table. However, the David Warner-led outfit could not defeat the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. As a result, DC continue to hold the 10th position.

Here is the updated IPL 2023 points table:

DC have lost seven of their 11 matches in IPL 2023 now. The chances of Delhi qualifying for the playoffs are quite low. On the other hand, CSK have 15 points in their account. One more win in their remaining two league stage games should be enough for the Super Kings to qualify.

