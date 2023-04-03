IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match

Chennai Super Kings jumped to sixth position in the IPL 2023 points table after a 12-run win against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday as the Chennai-based franchise opened their account.

Moeen Ali was the architect of CSK's first win in IPL 2023. The off-spinner bagged four wickets to help the Super Kings defend a 218-run target against the Super Giants.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway provided an excellent start to the Super Kings, adding 110 runs for the first wicket in just nine 9.1 overs. After the dismissal of Gaikwad and Conway, cameos from Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube helped CSK finish with a mammoth total of 217 on the board.

Chasing a challenging 218 for their second win of IPL 2023, LSG started well, with Kyle Mayers scoring a half-century. However, none of the other LSG batters could touch the 35-run mark as the visitors fell short by 12 runs in the high-scoring game.

Chennai Super Kings jump ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 points table

Chennai Super Kings have climbed to sixth position in the IPL 2023 points table courtesy of their win against the Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. They now have two points from as many games, with their net run rate being +0.036.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants have dropped from second to third position, and their net run rate came down from +2.500 to +0.950 following their 12-run loss against Chennai Super Kings.

Here's a look at the updated IPL 2023 points table after the CSK-LSG game on Monday:

Gujarat Titans will battle Delhi Capitals on Tuesday (April 4) in IPL 2023. If GT win the game, they will move atop the standings, while if DC emerge victorious, they will move up from ninth position to seventh in the points table.

